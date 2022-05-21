News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Praggnanandhaa stuns Carlsen again at Chessable Masters

Praggnanandhaa stuns Carlsen again at Chessable Masters

May 21, 2022 14:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 16, took advantage of a one-move blunder by Magnus Carlsen in the closing stages to stay in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages. Photograph: International Chess Federation/Twitter

Indian teenager Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stunned World champion Magnus Carlsen for the second time this year as he claimed victory over the Norwegian at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Friday.

 

The 16-year-old, who also won their duel at the Airthings Masters in February, took advantage of a one-move blunder by Carlsen in the closing stages to stay in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages.

Praggnanandhaa this week said he was in the middle of his school exams but did not want to miss the opportunity of testing himself against a stellar field.

The prodigy from Chennai is having a strong season after winning the Reykjavik Open last month and finishing third at the La Roda Open.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Praggnanandhaa 'still has room for improvement'
Praggnanandhaa 'still has room for improvement'
How Pragg, 12, became India's youngest Grandmaster
How Pragg, 12, became India's youngest Grandmaster
Meet these chess superstars!
Meet these chess superstars!
Rejig: Bommai fails to meet Shah during Delhi visit
Rejig: Bommai fails to meet Shah during Delhi visit
Umran, Mohsin, Karthik could get the nod for SA T20Is
Umran, Mohsin, Karthik could get the nod for SA T20Is
Sindhu loses in Thailand Open semis
Sindhu loses in Thailand Open semis
Leaving Stations Which Have Been Home
Leaving Stations Which Have Been Home

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

My Son Praggnanandhaa Who Stunned Magnus Carlsen

My Son Praggnanandhaa Who Stunned Magnus Carlsen

Chess: Praggnanandhaa stuns World no 1 Carlsen

Chess: Praggnanandhaa stuns World no 1 Carlsen

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances