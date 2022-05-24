News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Praggnanandhaa sails into semis of Chessable Masters

Praggnanandhaa sails into semis of Chessable Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 24, 2022 10:38 IST
IMAGE: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 16, had beaten World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in the sixth round. Photograph: International Chess Federation/Twitter

Young Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeated China's Wei Yi 2.5-1.5 to book a spot in the semi-finals of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters 2022 online tournament.

 

The 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa will take on Anish Giri from the Netherlands in the semis. World No 1 Magnus Carlsen will take on China's Ding Liren in the other semi-final.

Giri and Carlsen scored comfortable 2.5-0.5 wins over Aryan Tori (Norway) and David Anton Gujjaro (Spain), while Liren defeated Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 2.5-1.5 in the quarter-finals.
 
In the quarter-finals against Yi late on Monday, the teenaged Indian star opened with a win with black pieces in 90 moves. He built on that fine start to take the second game of the four-game match to go 2-0 up.

The Chinese star bounced back to claim the third game of the series to reduce the margin. A draw in the fourth was enough for the Indian GM to seal a spot in the semis.

Praggnanandhaa had created a stir earlier in the preliminary phase by beating Carlsen in the sixth round. He finished fourth behind Anish, Carlsen and Ding Liren.

The two other Indian players -- Pentala Harikrishna and Vidith Gujrathi -- in the 16-player field, finished outside the top 8 and failed to make the cut for the knockout bracket.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
