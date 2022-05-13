News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Anand nominated as part of team to fight FIDE elections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 13, 2022 16:32 IST
IMAGE: Viswanathan Anand has been nominated by the incumbent Arkady Dvorkovich as part of his team to fight the forthcoming FIDE elections in Chennai. Photograph: David Llada

India's chess legend Viswanathan Anand would become the deputy president of the world chess federation (FIDE) if the incumbent Arkady Dvorkovich is re-elected as the president in the elections scheduled during the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai in July-August.

 

Five-time World champion Anand has been nominated by Dvorkovich as part of his team to fight the forthcoming elections.

"Hope to be part of a brighter and better future for Chess. #SayChess #DvorkovichTeam2022," Anand tweeted after the announcement of Dvorkovich's presidential team.

Making the announcement about his team, Dvorkovich said, "Dear Colleagues and Chess Friends, On the way to FIDE Presidential elections, I am happy to present my team: Arkady Dvorkovich - President; Viswanathan Anand- Deputy President; Zhu Chen - Treasurer; Joran Aulin-Jansson - Vice President; Mahir Mammedov - Vice President."

During a media interaction in New Delhi last month, Anand had said that he would be actively supporting Dvorkovich's re-election bid. He had also indicated that he would be working closely with Dvorkovich's team.

Anand, who has opted out of playing the forthcoming Olympiad in his home city and instead would be mentoring the Indian teams, will be taking part in the Grand Chess Tour event in Warsaw from May 17 to 24.

Alongside the chess Olympiad, the 94th FIDE Congress would be organised in Chennai as would the FIDE elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
