Rediff.com  » Sports » Airthings Masters: Praggnanandhaa stuns World no 1 Carlsen

Airthings Masters: Praggnanandhaa stuns World no 1 Carlsen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 21, 2022 11:04 IST
IMAGE: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game on Monday to halt Magnus Carlsen's run of three straight wins. Photograph: International Chess Federation/Twitter

Young Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stunned World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament.

Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen's run of three straight wins.

 

The Indian GM lies in joint 12th spot after eight rounds with eight points. His spectacular win over Carlsen comes after a moderate run in the earlier rounds, which included a solitary victory over Lev Aronian, two draws and four defeats.

He drew against Anish Giri and Quang Liem Le and lost to Eric Hansen, Ding Liren, Jan-Kryzstof Duda and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, who lost the world championship match a few months ago to the Norwegian world no 1 Carlsen, is on top of the standings with 19 points followed by Ding Liren and Hansen (both on 15 points).

In the Airthings Masters, a 16-player online rapid tournament, a player gets three points for a win and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds. Seven more rounds remain in the preliminary phase.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
