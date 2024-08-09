CAS verdict on Vinesh expected before end of Olympics

IMAGE: The statement by CAS on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 50kg wrestling bout final at the Paris Games on Wednesday.

The Court of Arbitration For Sport (CAS) Ad Hoc division in Paris has registered an application filed by Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, seeking a joint silver medal in the sub-50kg category, from which she was disqualified before the final round for being 100 grams 'overweight.'

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has agreed to hear Vinesh Phogat's plea seeking a joint-silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The plea has been referred to a sole arbitrator who is expected to issue a decision before the end of the Olympics.

In a statement issued on Friday, CAS further said the Sole Arbitrator's decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games.

Both parties will be heard on Friday, the statement read.