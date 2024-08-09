News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CAS verdict on Vinesh expected before end of Olympics

CAS verdict on Vinesh expected before end of Olympics

Last updated on: August 09, 2024 16:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The statement by CAS on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 50kg wrestling bout final at the Paris Games

IMAGE: The statement by CAS on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 50kg wrestling bout final at the Paris Games on Wednesday.

The Court of Arbitration For Sport (CAS) Ad Hoc division in Paris has registered an application filed by Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, seeking a joint silver medal in the sub-50kg category, from which she was disqualified before the final round for being 100 grams 'overweight.'

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has agreed to hear Vinesh Phogat's plea seeking a joint-silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The plea has been referred to a sole arbitrator who is expected to issue a decision before the end of the Olympics.

 

In a statement issued on Friday, CAS further said the Sole Arbitrator's decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games.

Both parties will be heard on Friday, the statement read. 

Vinesh Phogat

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Neeraj's Mom: 'We Are Happy With Silver'
Neeraj's Mom: 'We Are Happy With Silver'
Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem
Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem
Crowd-funding propels Nadeem to Olympic champion
Crowd-funding propels Nadeem to Olympic champion
'I am not only his wife, but also a die-hard fan'
'I am not only his wife, but also a die-hard fan'
RIL, Infosys lead rebound; Sensex gains 820 points
RIL, Infosys lead rebound; Sensex gains 820 points
No Pretensions, All Heart: Neeraj's Honest Interview
No Pretensions, All Heart: Neeraj's Honest Interview
Olympics: Disappointing finish for Indian relay team
Olympics: Disappointing finish for Indian relay team

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Neeraj opens up about fitness concerns

Neeraj opens up about fitness concerns

Sreejesh to join Manu Bhaker as India's flag-bearer

Sreejesh to join Manu Bhaker as India's flag-bearer

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances