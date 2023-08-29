News
Carlsen and Niemann settle dispute over cheating claims

August 29, 2023 10:43 IST
IMAGE: The legal battle stemmed from Hans Niemann's upset victory over Magnus Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, in September 2022. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

Norway's Magnus Carlsen and US chess prodigy Hans Niemann, whom the former world champion accused of cheating last year, have resolved their dispute outside court, online platform Chess.com said on Monday.

 

Niemann, 20, filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com and US grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura last October after allegations that he had cheated.

A US judge dismissed the lawsuit in June.

Chess.com said all parties had agreed to move forward without any further litigation. The platform added that Niemann's account has been reinstated and he is welcome to play at future events.

"I look forward to competing against Magnus in chess rather than in court," Niemann said.

The legal battle stemmed from Niemann's upset victory over Carlsen, who has been the world's top-ranked player for over a decade, at the prestigious Sinquefield Cup tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, in September 2022.

Carlsen, 32, withdrew from the tournament and later claimed Niemann had cheated, which the American denied. Chess.com banned Niemann and later published a report saying he had likely cheated more than 100 times in online games.

Niemann has admitted to cheating online when he was 12 and 16-years-old, but denied any wrongdoing while contesting over-the-board games.

Chess.com said on Monday it stood by its findings in the report, "including that we found no determinative evidence that he has cheated in any in-person games".

Weeks after the Sinquefield Cup, Carlsen refused to play in an online game against Niemann, opting instead to resign after just one move.

"I acknowledge and understand Chess.com's report, including its statement that there is no determinative evidence that Niemann cheated in his game against me at the Sinquefield Cup," five-time world champion Carlsen said.

"I am willing to play Niemann in future events, should we be paired together."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
