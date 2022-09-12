News
Alcaraz wins US Open, takes world No. 1 ranking

September 12, 2022 05:22 IST
IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz drops to the ground in celebration after serving an ace and defeating Norwary's Casper Ruud in the US Open men’s singles final match at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, on Sunday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in the men's singles final at the US Open on Sunday to win his maiden Grand Slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.

 

Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.

The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.

Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.

