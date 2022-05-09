News
Alcaraz graduates from up-and-comer to French Open threat

Alcaraz graduates from up-and-comer to French Open threat

May 09, 2022 17:05 IST
Having won at Miami a month ago, Carlos Alcaraz is now the second youngest player to win two ATP 1000 titles, headed only by compatriot Nadal, who was 18 when he captured his second.

IMAGE: Having won at Miami a month ago, Carlos Alcaraz (left) is now the second youngest player to win two ATP 1000 titles, headed only by compatriot Nadal, who was 18 when he captured his second. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Men's tennis has waited more than a decade for a player to emerge with the game and mental fortitude to shake up the 'Big Three' establishment.

On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz signalled the wait may finally be over as he captured his fourth ATP title of the season at the Madrid Open and affirmed himself as a genuine threat for the French Open title.

 

The 19-year-old Spaniard thrashed Alex Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the claycourt final, having already toppled 'Big Three' titans Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in a watershed week.

If Alcaraz is the future of men's tennis, the future is already here.

"Right now I'm trying to just assimilate everything that I am going through," Alcaraz told reporters.

"This year ... people are going to think that I'm going to be one of the favourites to win Roland Garros.

"I don't have it as tension, I have it as a motivation.

"I really look forward to going to Paris, to fight for the Grand Slam, and I am really looking forward to show my great level in a Grand Slam, too."

Outside the top 100 a year ago, Alcaraz is now ranked sixth, having torn up the record books this season.

In a few dizzying days in Madrid, he set another slew of benchmarks.

He became the tournament's youngest champion and the first player to beat both 21-times Grand Slam champion Nadal and world number one Djokovic at the same claycourt event.

Having won at Miami a month ago, Alcaraz is now the second youngest player to win two ATP 1000 titles, headed only by compatriot Nadal, who was 18 when he captured his second.

Carlos Alcaraz appears to have emulated the variety in coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's game, mixing blazing groundstrokes with plenty of drop-shots and rushes to the net to keep opponents guessing.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz appears to have emulated the variety in coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's game, mixing blazing groundstrokes with plenty of drop-shots and rushes to the net to keep opponents guessing. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

While Alcaraz would appear a natural successor to his countryman Nadal he regards his game more closely aligned with that of Roger Federer, the other member of the 'Big Three'.

It means a commitment to his attacking weapons but also a faith in his defence and ability to problem-solve through tricky situations.

His coach, Spanish former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero, claimed only the 2003 French Open title among the four Grand Slams but he was a notable all-court player comfortable on all surfaces.

Alcaraz appears to have emulated the variety in Ferrero's game, mixing blazing groundstrokes with plenty of drop-shots and rushes to the net to keep opponents guessing.

The world's top players have bought into the Alcaraz hype, with a string of them, including Zverev, describing him as "the best player in the world right now", less than two weeks out from the French Open.

Alcaraz, however, has shown only humility and stuck to a mantra of learning from his defeats, even if those have been few and far between recently.

"Look at Rafa, Djokovic, Federer, all of them improve and they have things to improve," said Alcaraz, who will bid for his maiden Grand Slam title in Paris.

"That's why they are so good, and that's why they are so much time up there, because they don't stop.

"That's what I want to do."

Source: REUTERS
