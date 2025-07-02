HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Canada Open: Srikanth sends Rajawat packing

Canada Open: Srikanth sends Rajawat packing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 02, 2025 21:31 IST

x

Kidambi Srikanth

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth recovered from a game down to put it across compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat at the Canada Open. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India's Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles second round with a thrilling three-game win over compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat at the Canada Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Calgary on Wednesday.

The 2021 World Championships silver medallist Srikanth, who had finished runner-up at the Malaysia Masters in May, recovered from a game down to prevail 18-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a pulsating 53-minute opening-round clash.

It was a fierce battle between the two academy mates, who had faced off twice before, with Rajawat emerging victorious on both occasions — including straight-game wins at the German Open earlier this year and the 2023 Australian Open.

There was little to separate the duo in the opening game, as they moved neck-and-neck from 6-6 to 17-17 before Rajawat stepped on the gas to take the lead.

 

Srikanth trailed initially after the change of sides in the second game but showed resilience to turn the tables, first levelling at 9-9 and then surging ahead 12-9. The two remained locked in a tight contest until 18-18, when Srikanth broke free to push the match into the decider.

In the third game, Srikanth kept his nose ahead for the most part, but Rajawat clawed back to 14-14. However, the senior shuttler raised his game in the closing stages, reeling off seven of the next points to seal the contest.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka, Keys Cruise Into Round 3
Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka, Keys Cruise Into Round 3
PIX: Jaiswal, Gill put India on top
PIX: Jaiswal, Gill put India on top
3 games 22 goals! Indian women continue fine run
3 games 22 goals! Indian women continue fine run
PIX: Priyanka, Nick Enjoy Tennis At Centre Court!
PIX: Priyanka, Nick Enjoy Tennis At Centre Court!
'He cannot destroy me..' Shami's ex-wife spits fire!
'He cannot destroy me..' Shami's ex-wife spits fire!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Foods That Improve Productivity

webstory image 2

Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched

webstory image 3

Why You Should Visit Venice?

VIDEOS

Sharvari Wagh looks GORGEOUS!0:32

Sharvari Wagh looks GORGEOUS!

'Shami forced me to quit': Hasin Jahan calls pacer a criminal in explosive allegation4:03

'Shami forced me to quit': Hasin Jahan calls pacer a...

Gujarat: 5 dead after car falls into canal in Gandhinagar1:03

Gujarat: 5 dead after car falls into canal in Gandhinagar

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD