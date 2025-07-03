Canada Open: Srikanth enters QF with comeback win

IMAGE: India's Kidambi Srikanth is likely to face Chinese Taipei's top seed Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinals of the Canada Open. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles quarterfinals at the Canada Open Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Wang Po-Wei in Calgary on Thursday.

Srikanth, a 2021 World Championships silver medallist and the 2022 Thomas Cup winner, prevailed over World No. 71 Wang 21-19, 21-12.

The Indian was trailing for most of the opening game, fighting back from 5-11 down to draw parity at 18-18. He then pocketed the game by winning three of the next four points.

In the second game, Wang raced to a 6-1 lead but Srikanth turned the tables with a seven-point burst to go up 8-6.

The Taipei shuttler regained a slender one-point lead at the break and moved ahead 13-10, but Srikanth once again surged with nine straight points to take the match away from his opponent. He sealed the contest comfortably thereafter.

The World No. 1 49, who had reached the final of the Malaysia Masters in May this year, is likely to face Chinese Taipei's top seed Chou Tien Chen next.