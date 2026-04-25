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Badminton World Federation Adopts 3x15 Scoring System: What It Means

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 25, 2026 23:13 IST

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The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has officially approved the adoption of the 3x15 scoring system, set to revolutionise the sport from January 2027.

Key Points

  • The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has approved the 3x15 scoring system, effective January 4, 2027.
  • The new 3x15 scoring system aims to enhance badminton with more exciting matches and consistent durations.
  • BWF believes the scoring change will improve player welfare and recovery by creating tighter scores and more dramatic finishes.
  • The decision follows extensive testing and consultation, reflecting a commitment to innovation and player well-being in badminton.
  • BWF emphasises that the fundamental nature of badminton will remain unchanged despite the new scoring system.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Saturday approved the adoption of the 3Ã15 scoring system at its Annual General Meeting at Horsen, Denmark, with the proposal passing by the required twoâthirds majority of votes cast.

The 3Ã15 scoring system will come into effect on January 4, 2027.

 

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said the decision marked an important milestone for the future of badminton.

"We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the longâterm future of our players," Leeswadtrakul said.

"The 3Ã15 scoring system is intended to deliver more exciting and competitive badminton, improved scheduling, more consistent match durations, and potential benefits for player welfare and recovery.

"By bringing highâpressure moments earlier and creating tighter scores and more dramatic finishes, the format aims to keep fans engaged from the first rally to the last."

Benefits of the New Badminton Scoring System

The decision follows a longâterm process of testing, analysis, and consultation with members and stakeholders, and reflects the collective judgment of the BWF membership, guided by a commitment to innovation, player welfare, and supporting players in achieving longer, more successful careers, the world body said in a statement.

Addressing concerns raised by some stakeholders, Leeswadtrakul emphasised that the essence of badminton would remain unchanged.

"We know that change can raise concern, especially in a sport with such strong traditions. But this decision does not change the fundamental nature of badminton. The skill, the tactics, the physical and mental demands, and the drama of the sport will remain.

"What this change does is strengthen the sport by protecting what makes badminton special, and ensuring the world's best players can continue to compete, inspire, and connect with fans globally for longer."

BWF's Commitment to a Smooth Transition

BWF said it will continue listening closely to members, stakeholders, and players as the sport adapts to this change.

BWF will now shift its focus to implementation, working closely with members, stakeholders, and players to deliver a clear, consistent, and wellâmanaged transition.

The outcome of the vote reflects the constructive dialogue held throughout the Annual General Meeting and the Members' Forum this week, with members aligned around innovation, sustainability, and building a stronger future for badminton, the BWF said.

"Today's decision confirms our shared commitment to the longâterm relevance and sustainability of badminton," Leeswadtrakul said.

"It has been shaped by open discussion and a common purpose to strengthen the future of our sport.

"I would like to thank our Members and the many players, coaches, and experts whose insight and feedback helped guide this important decision."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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