Badminton's 25-second rule set to speed up every rally

September 11, 2025 17:29 IST

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: The server must be ready before the end of the 25 seconds, and the receiver must also be in position when the server is set to serve. Photograph: ANI Photo/Olympic Khel-X

In a bid to add more pace to badminton matches, the sport's global governing body (BWF) has approved the testing of a time-clock system at select World Tour tournaments starting in 2026 that would require shuttlers to be ready for play within 25 seconds of a completed rally.

At its Council meeting on 29 August 2025, BWF (Badminton World Federation) confirmed that the first official enforcement trials will begin during Week 47 of this year (18–23 November 2025) at select BWF World Tour tournaments.

These trials will continue and expand through 2026, when the system will be tested more broadly.

"The regulations will allow BWF to continue its testing of the time clock, including the full application of the system where players must be ready to play the next rally within 25 seconds," BWF said in a release.

 

As per the regulations, players will be given 25 seconds between rallies, with the clock starting once the umpire updates the score.

The server must be ready before the end of the 25 seconds, and the receiver must also be in position when the server is set to serve.

Umpires will retain discretion to allow additional time between rallies under special circumstances such as medical intervention or significant court maintenance.

"Players have freedom to undertake normal activities between rallies, including towelling-off and getting a drink which currently require the permission of the umpire, and the freedom to apply cold spray to themselves, if they are ready to serve/receive within the 25 seconds," the apex body said.

BWF arrived at the 25-second rule after analysing data from hundreds of matches across Major Championships and World Tour events.

The analysis revealed that in matches with minimal disruptions, the average time between rallies was 22 seconds, compared to an average rally duration of nine seconds.

The federation believes 25 seconds strikes the right balance between allowing players adequate recovery and maintaining continuous play.

The BWF has already conducted a preliminary non-enforced trial of the system during a recent World Tour event.

This included experimenting with optimal court placements for the time clock, ensuring visibility for players, coaches, and officials.

Further trials are planned in the coming months, with national federations invited to conduct internal testing and consultations with their players, coaches, and support staff.

An online survey has also been launched to gather stakeholder feedback, with submissions due by September 19.

