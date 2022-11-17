News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Brazil are not the favourites to win FIFA WC'

'Brazil are not the favourites to win FIFA WC'

November 17, 2022 00:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Brazil's Neymar and Rodrygo. Rodrygo said arch-rivals Argentina could pose a threat after their continental success.

IMAGE: Brazil's Neymar and Rodrygo. Rodrygo said arch-rivals Argentina could pose a threat after their continental success. Photograph: Brasil Football/Twitter

Brazil forward Rodrygo said they cannot be considered favourites to win a record-extending sixth World Cup in Qatar just because of their glittering record, but believes they have all the qualities needed to succeed.

 

Brazil finished top of the CONMEBOL qualifying group with a superb unbeaten record and six points ahead of Copa America champions Argentina.

"We're not the big favourites just because we have the five stars on the crest of our jersey," Rodrygo told Marca in an interview.

"We're among the strongest, that's for sure, but there are other great teams.

"In a World Cup there is no single favourite because there are strong teams, but we're aware that we have a very strong group and we have everything we need to win the World Cup."

Rodrygo said arch-rivals Argentina could pose a threat after their Copa America victory last year.

"This is a World Cup and it's difficult. But, after winning the Copa America, they showed that they're very dangerous," the former Santos player added.

Brazil begin their World Cup Group G campaign against Serbia on November 24 before playing Switzerland and Cameroon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Worst moment in my life'
'Worst moment in my life'
FIFA WC diary: Fans to shell out a bomb for beer!
FIFA WC diary: Fans to shell out a bomb for beer!
Neymar joins Brazil camp for FIFA World Cup
Neymar joins Brazil camp for FIFA World Cup
Jaffer back in Punjab Kings dugout as batting coach
Jaffer back in Punjab Kings dugout as batting coach
FIFA WC diary: Fans to shell out a bomb for beer!
FIFA WC diary: Fans to shell out a bomb for beer!
Tension in K'taka town over religious conversion
Tension in K'taka town over religious conversion
Barca's Lewandowski to serve three-game ban post WC
Barca's Lewandowski to serve three-game ban post WC

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

FIFA World Cup: BTS, Nora Fatehi to perform at opening

FIFA World Cup: BTS, Nora Fatehi to perform at opening

Why WC hosts Qatar apologised to Danish film crew

Why WC hosts Qatar apologised to Danish film crew

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances