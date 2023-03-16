News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Boxing Worlds: Nikhat starts campaign with scintillating win

Boxing Worlds: Nikhat starts campaign with scintillating win

Source: PTI
March 16, 2023 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nikhat Zareen

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhat Zareen/Twitter

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen started the defence of her title with an emphatic RSC (referee stops contest) win over Anakhanim Ismayilova in the opening round of the Women's World Championships in New Delhi, on Thursday.

The tournament started with home favourite Nikhat's bout and the pugilist did not disappoint. Competing in the 50kg category, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist took her time to judge her opponent, but once she figured out the Azerbaijan boxer's game, there was no stopping her.

 

Nikhat, who is unseeded despite being the reigning champion, was at her aggressive best as she landed a flurry of combination punches on her opponent.

Such was the Indian's domination that the referee had to give Ismayilova the 'count' thrice before stopping the contest in the second round.

On being unseeded, Nikhat said, "It's not a problem. That's the thing about draws, anyone can get any seeding. It doesn't matter but my draw is good, as the competition goes on I'll get tough opponents."

Nikhat will next face top seed, 2022 African champion Roumaysa Boualam, in the round of 32.

"I know that boxer but I haven't played against her. I'm happy that India's first bout started with me and hopefully, I will only end it."

Sakshi (52kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Colombia's Martinez Maria Jose in the first round.

Debutant Sakshi and Jose indulged in a fast-paced bout, where the Indian jabbed her way through. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
I don't want to retire at all, says Mary Kom
I don't want to retire at all, says Mary Kom
PIX: Sharapova Stuns Oscar Party
PIX: Sharapova Stuns Oscar Party
Running In The Snow At 10,000 Feet
Running In The Snow At 10,000 Feet
Uddhav asks SC to cancel Koshyari's floor test order
Uddhav asks SC to cancel Koshyari's floor test order
FIH Rankings: Indian men's hockey team jump two places
FIH Rankings: Indian men's hockey team jump two places
Sensex snaps 5-day losing streak on value-buying
Sensex snaps 5-day losing streak on value-buying
Recipe: Nadiya's Ragda Pattice
Recipe: Nadiya's Ragda Pattice

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

IBA promises transparency at women's world c'ship

IBA promises transparency at women's world c'ship

HC refuses interference in boxers' petition

HC refuses interference in boxers' petition

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances