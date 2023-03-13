News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sharapova Stuns Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sharapova Stuns Vanity Fair Oscar Party

By REDIFF SPORTS
March 13, 2023 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maria Sharapova

IMAGE: Maria Sharapova at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova graced the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a stunning outfit.

The five-time Grand Slam champion is known for her style and never misses a chance to make a fashion statement.

 

Maria Sharapova

And when it came to the hottest party of the year, the 35-year-old retired tennis star was gorgeously draped in an olive green dress, which she paired with black leather gloves.

She completed her look with sky-high black platform heels and minimal jewellery.

Londsey Vonn

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Lindsey Vonn, who retired as the greatest female ski racer of all time, looked a vision in a rose gold pantsuit.

Lindsey Vonn

Her monochromatic power suit featured straight trousers, a rose gold lacy bustier and a black blazer that had satin lapels.

This sultry-meets-sophisticated look is one to bookmark, what say?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
'We've made our country proud'
'We've made our country proud'
'India's glory with two women'
'India's glory with two women'
When Keeravaani Was On Top Of The World
When Keeravaani Was On Top Of The World
Pehla Pehla Pyar Behind Ananya-Aditya's Chemistry?
Pehla Pehla Pyar Behind Ananya-Aditya's Chemistry?
Challenging to play WTC final right after IPL: Dravid
Challenging to play WTC final right after IPL: Dravid
Delhi Test sealed series fate, agree Rohit, Smith
Delhi Test sealed series fate, agree Rohit, Smith
Constitution bench to hear same-sex marriages pleas
Constitution bench to hear same-sex marriages pleas

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

10 Best Moments From The Oscars

10 Best Moments From The Oscars

Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu, Elephant Whisperers Win!

Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu, Elephant Whisperers Win!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances