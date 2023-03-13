Sharapova Stuns Vanity Fair Oscar Party

IMAGE: Maria Sharapova at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova graced the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a stunning outfit.

The five-time Grand Slam champion is known for her style and never misses a chance to make a fashion statement.

And when it came to the hottest party of the year, the 35-year-old retired tennis star was gorgeously draped in an olive green dress, which she paired with black leather gloves.

She completed her look with sky-high black platform heels and minimal jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Lindsey Vonn, who retired as the greatest female ski racer of all time, looked a vision in a rose gold pantsuit.

Her monochromatic power suit featured straight trousers, a rose gold lacy bustier and a black blazer that had satin lapels.

This sultry-meets-sophisticated look is one to bookmark, what say?