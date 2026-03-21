HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Boxer cleared after gender row, set to return

Boxer cleared after gender row, set to return

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 00:59 IST

x

Taiwanese Olympic gold medallist Lin Yu-ting has been cleared to compete in World Boxing events after a successful appeal regarding gender eligibility, paving the way for her participation in the Asian Boxing Championships.

Photograph: Peter Cziborra / Reuters.

IMAGE: World Boxing acknowledged Taiwan's approach to the appeal process and their commitment to the eligibility policy. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lin Yu-ting, an Olympic gold medallist, has been cleared to compete in World Boxing events after an appeal.
  • The decision follows a gender-eligibility row involving Lin and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.
  • World Boxing's eligibility policy requires mandatory sex testing for women boxers at world championships.
  • Lin Yu-ting will be eligible to compete in the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia.

Olympic gold medallist Lin Yu-ting has been cleared to compete in the female category at World Boxing events following an appeal from Taiwan's federation, the sport's governing body said on Friday.

Lin, 30, was at the centre of a fierce gender-eligibility row alongside Algerian Imane Khelif at the Paris Games in 2024, where both boxers won Olympic gold.

 

Governing body World Boxing announced last year that women boxers at its world championships would have to undergo mandatory sex testing, as part of a new eligibility policy, with Lin then opting not to compete in the tournament. 

Lin Yu-ting's Return to Competition

World Boxing confirmed that Lin would be eligible to compete in the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia from March 29 to April 10.

"We can confirm that the boxer is eligible to compete in the female category at World Boxing competitions," it said in a statement.

"(We) appreciate the way they have approached the appeal process and their acknowledgement of World Boxing's requirement to ensure that its eligibility policy, which is designed to deliver safety and sporting integrity, has been correctly implemented and followed."

Lin and Khelif have not competed in official international events since the Olympics.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Sports Shorts: World record weightlifter Lin gets eight-year ban
Sports Shorts: World record weightlifter Lin gets eight-year ban
Historic! 'Magnificent Mary' assured of 7th medal at World Championships
Historic! 'Magnificent Mary' assured of 7th medal at World Championships
Boxing's Olympic future in doubt
Boxing's Olympic future in doubt
Mary Kom slams Boxing Task Force after Games exit
Mary Kom slams Boxing Task Force after Games exit
Judging controversy hits world boxing championships
Judging controversy hits world boxing championships

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Sidharth-Kiara Visit Manish Malhotra After His Mother's Passing1:06

Sidharth-Kiara Visit Manish Malhotra After His Mother's...

Tourists Enjoy Snow-Laden Landscape of Sonamarg After Fresh Snowfall1:45

Tourists Enjoy Snow-Laden Landscape of Sonamarg After...

WATCH! Government addresses concerns over 'Fuel Shortage' in India 4:35

WATCH! Government addresses concerns over 'Fuel Shortage'...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO