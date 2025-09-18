Borg Has 'Extremely Aggressive' Cancer

IMAGE: Bjorn Borg with Vijay Amritraj in Bengaluru, February 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg has revealed that he has been diagnosed with 'extremely aggressive' prostate cancer and vowed that he would 'fight every day like it's a Wimbledon final'.



In the final chapter of his autobiography, Heartbeats: A Memoir, co-written with his wife Patricia, Borg revealed that the disease was 'at its most advanced stage'.



'I spoke to the doctor and he said this is really, really bad,' the 69 year old

told BBC Breakfast.'He said you have these sleeping cancer cells (and) it's going to be a fight in the future. Every six months I go and test myself. I did my last test two weeks ago. It's a thing I have to live with,' he had said in an interview with Associated Pres from his home in Stockholm earlier this month.Borg won 11 Grand Slam singles titles -- including five successive Wimbledon titles from 1976 to 1980 and six titles at the French Open from 1974 to 1981.

'Now I have a new opponent in cancer -- one I can't control. But I'm going to beat it. I'm not giving up. I fight like every day is a Wimbledon final. And those usually go pretty well, don't they?'