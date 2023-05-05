Bopanna-Ebden rally to make Madrid Open final

IMAGE: India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden will vie for their third ATP doubles title this season. Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian doubles partner Matthew Ebden came back from a set down to beat Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to reach the Madrid Open final on Thursday.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and Ebden, 35, defeated eighth seeds Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin 5-7, 7-6 (3), 10-4 to reach their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season.

The seventh seeded Indo-Australian pair won four of the seven return points in the tie breaker.

The duo will now take on the unseeded Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, in the final on Saturday.

Khachanov and Rublev defeated the reigning French Open champions Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-4, 6-4 in the second semi-final.

Bopanna had scripted history in March to become the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion when he and Ebden won the BNP Paribas Open.

Having also won the Qatar Open in February, the duo, which has risen to number one in ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings, is now aiming for its third title of the season.