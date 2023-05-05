Faith in spinners pays off for KKR captain

IMAGE: Vaibhav Arora celebrates the wicket of SRH captain Aiden Markram. Photograph: BCCI

Following his side's tight win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana said that he backed his spinners to do the job.

KKR bowlers held their nerves to deliver skilful bowling spells in the death overs to clinch a five-run win over SRH on Thursday.

"In the middle overs, we bowled a few loose overs and took a gamble with Shardul and Vaibhav and they managed to get both set batters and that is how we made a comeback in this game. We had to get them (Markram and Klaasen) out because if they batted till the end, then surely the game would have gone out of our reach. I had a doubt if I had to go with spinner or pacer and backed my spinner to do the job. I always see who is the best spinner in the game and that's how I decide whom to back on a given day," said Rana in a post-match presentation.

KKR are now eighth with four wins and six losses while SRH are at the ninth position with three wins and six losses. They have a total of six points.