How Bhullar Is Holding Strong At The Singapore Open

Despite challenging conditions Gaganjeet Bhullar remains in contention at the Singapore Open, while Jeongwoo Ham leads the International Series event with consistent play.

IMAGE: India's Gaganjeet Bhullar currently lies in tied-fifth place, at 6-under 207, after the third round at the Singapore Open on Saturday. Photograph: Bazuki Muhammad/Reuters, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Gaganjeet Bhullar shoots one-over 72, remains in the top 5 at the Singapore Open despite challenging conditions.

Jeongwoo Ham of Korea leads the Singapore Open, showcasing consistent performance across three days.

Bhullar faced a double bogey early in the round but recovered with birdies on the fourth and ninth holes.

Pukhraj Singh Gill played steadily, while Karandeep Kochhar had a tough day at the Singapore Open.

Ham holds a four-shot lead over Cameron John, with Tomohiro Ishizaka in third place at the Singapore Open.

Battling tough conditions, India's Gaganjeet Bhullar shot one-over 72 in the third round but remained inside the top-5 at the Singapore Open on Saturday.

Sitting at the top of the leaderboard at the US $2 million International Series event is Korea's Jeongwoo Ham, who, after shooting a 68, has been in the lead across all three days.

Bhullar's Resilient Performance

In energy sapping conditions with the formidable Serapong course at the Sentosa Golf Club to boot, Bhullar hung on gamely to shoot 1-over 72 on a moving Day in a round that was all about minimising the damages and staying in the mix.

Bhullar currently lies at tied fifth place at 6-under 207, a position he shares with Thai Jazz Janewattananond (68-66-73) and Pakistan's Ahmad Baig (69-71-67), who with an eagle and two birdies, was one of the standout performers of the day.

Challenges Faced By Bhullar

Bhullar encountered a nasty double bogey early on the third hole which threatened to derail his progress.

"That was unfortunate. I hit a good drive, it was in the first cut and the lie was fine. I had about 210 yards with a five-iron but made a poor swing and pulled it left.

"From there, I ended up in a tricky spot near the bunker with no proper stance for my fourth shot. I managed to get it to about 10 feet but missed the putt," Bhullar said.

He got back a stroke immediately on the fourth and then went on to birdie the ninth as well. He would have hoped to go low in the back nine to make a charge up the leaderboard, but ended up making 8 pars and a bogey after the turn.

Bhullar's Hopeful Outlook

Bhullar currently lies seven shots off the pace from leader Ham, yet remains hopeful.

"Overall, with 18 holes to go, I'll keep my head down, get some lunch, and spend some time working on my putting."

Other Indian Players

Young Pukhraj Singh Gill (71-70-72), playing on an International Series invite, played steady once again.

The Ludhiana player is at level-par and at the Tied-45 place.

The other Indian to make the cut, Karandeep Kochhar had a rather forgettable outing today, carding a 6-over 77 to lie at T-67.

Leaderboard Update

Ham has a four-shot lead over Australia's Cameron John, who returned a 67, the joint-lowest round of the day along with Baig and Thailand's Itthipat Buranatanyarat, while Japan's Tomohiro Ishizaka is in third, another stroke back, following a 70.

Ham was unflappable again on Saturday, conducting a putting exhibition.