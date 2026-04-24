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Gaganjeet Bhullar Advances At Singapore Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 24, 2026 21:34 IST

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Gaganjeet Bhullar displayed resilience at the Singapore Open, recovering from setbacks to secure a spot in the weekend rounds and contend for the title.

Key Points

  • Gaganjeet Bhullar carded a 68 to advance at the Singapore Open.
  • Bhullar recovered from bogeys to finish the second round strong.
  • Jeongwoo Ham of Korea leads the Singapore Open by two shots.
  • Pukhraj Singh Gill and Karandeep Kochhar also made the cut.

A resilient Gaganjeet Bhullar found his A-Game just in time to return a card of 68 that pushed him into the weekend rounds at the Singapore Open here Friday.

Bhullar's Round Two Performance

The formidable challenge that the course presents quickly came to the fore as he dropped a shot on the 14th for his first bogey of the tournament and then missed the fairway to find the bunker on the 15th, resulting in back-to-back setbacks.

 

Quickly regaining his composure, he promptly fired two birdies over the final three holes to claw back to the Tied-3rd position at the halfway stage of the tournament..

With 5 birdies to go with the 2 bogeys in his second round, Bhullar shares the third place with Japan's Tomohiro Ishizaka, both of them carding 67-68 for 7-under 135 at the par-71 course.

Leaderboard Update

Yesterday's joint-leader Jeongwoo Ham of Korea leads by 2 shots over second placed Thai Jazz Janewattananond..

Ham (64-68) made four birdies today and dropped one shot while Janewattananond (68-66), a former champion on this course in 2019, had seven birdies and two bogeys.

Bhullar's Reflections

Looking to build on his 11 wins on the Asian Tour, Bhullar appeared more than satisfied with his late rally..

"Today's round was very similar to yesterday. I hit lots of fairways, I hit lots of greens at regulation. Putting was the key, think I putted well at the right time like yesterday," he said.

Other Indian Players

Among the other Indians, Pukhraj Singh Gill who is playing this week at Singapore on a special invite, shot a confident round of 1-under to make the cut comfortably at T-38.

The other Indian to make the cut was Karandeep Kochhar with identical rounds of 71 and 71 to be Tied-43rd.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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