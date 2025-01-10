Bhambri-Olivetti lose in ASB Classic semis

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri and his partner Albano Olivetti of France. Photograph: US Open/Instagram

>India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti frittered away a solid start to make a semi-final exit from the ASB Classic in Auckland on Friday.



The unseeded Indo-French combine had the momentum but the top seeded pair of Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus bounced back strongly to win 3-6, 6-1, 5-10 in the last-four pairs match of the ATP 250

event.Bhambri and Olivetti took 90 points each and split US$10150 for their effort in the hard court tournament.

Before teaming up with Olivetti, India No. 2 Bhambri gained valuable experience on the Tour partnering with Venus, entering the Australian Open well-prepared.