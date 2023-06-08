News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation

Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation

June 08, 2023 10:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karim Benzema

IMAGE: Saudi Arabian soccer team Al Ittihad player Karim Benzema arrives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Al Ittihad

Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sold more than 56,000 tickets for Karim Benzema's presentation at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in only a few hours after sales were announced on Wednesday.

The France striker and Ballon d'Or winner signed a three-season contract with the Saudi Pro League club on Tuesday for a total of $165 million, according to local media.

 

Karim Benzema

Tickets for Thursday's presentation of the former Real Madrid captain later at the 62,000-seat arena, known locally as 'The Shining Jewel', started from just nine riyals ($2.40).

A large number of supporters wearing the club's yellow and black colours greeted Benzema upon his arrival in the city on Wednesday night and he is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday before being presented to the fans.

Benzema, 35, was Al-Ittihad's first signing since winning the league title for the first time since 2009 with compatriot N'Golo Kante expected to join him from Chelsea soon.

Karim Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo blazed the trail in the Saudi Pro League by signing a lucrative contract with Al-Nassr in December.

Saudi clubs are targeting other big names in the coming months with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Angel Di Maria, Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos being linked with moves to the desert kingdom in local media.

Karim Benzema

A source close to Argentina captain Lionel Messi last month told Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Al-Hilal but the 35-year-old World Cup winner decided to join Inter Miami in the United States instead.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'This Team India decision is beyond my understanding'
'This Team India decision is beyond my understanding'
Kapil, Gayle, Dhawan Turn Heads At Oval
Kapil, Gayle, Dhawan Turn Heads At Oval
Why's There Cake On Rahane's Face?
Why's There Cake On Rahane's Face?
What Made Ivan Menezes Special
What Made Ivan Menezes Special
Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh cr have come back
Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh cr have come back
'Friendship is the key to making a film'
'Friendship is the key to making a film'
Stuck in Russia for 2 days, AI flyers finally reach US
Stuck in Russia for 2 days, AI flyers finally reach US

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Champions League: Must-watch City vs Inter duels

Champions League: Must-watch City vs Inter duels

Man City on cusp of European coronation, but ...

Man City on cusp of European coronation, but ...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances