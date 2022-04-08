News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Becker guilty of four charges in bankruptcy trial

Becker guilty of four charges in bankruptcy trial

April 08, 2022 21:13 IST
Last month, the court heard that Becker "acted dishonestly" by failing to hand over assets including his Wimbledon singles trophies before and after he was declared bankrupt.

Former tennis player Boris Becker leaves after his bankruptcy offences trial at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain on Friday

IMAGE: Former tennis player Boris Becker leaves after his bankruptcy offences trial at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

German tennis great Boris Becker was on Friday found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act following his bankruptcy trial in London, British media reported.

The 54-year-old six times Grand Slam champion, who was on trial at Southwark Crown Court, was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017.

 

Becker, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times, had denied the charges, including nine counts of not handing over trophies and awards and seven of concealing property valued at more than 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million).

Becker was made bankrupt on June 21, 2017, at the London High Court in connection with a debt to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co.

Under the terms of the bankruptcy order, he was bound to provide full disclosure of assets.

($1 = 0.9224 euros)

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
