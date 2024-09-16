Battle of Titans: Race to claim the IOC crown heats up

IMAGE: World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach at Paris 2024. Photograph: Phil Noble / Reuters IMAGE: World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach at Paris 2024.

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe, multi-millionaire and Olympic newcomer Johan Eliasch and Zimbabwe's Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry are among seven candidates for next year's International Olympic Committee presidency election, the IOC said on Monday.

IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch, son of the late former IOC president, international cycling chief David Lappartient, Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan and international gymnastics federation head Morinari Watanabe are also in the running to succeed current president Thomas Bach.

The German is stepping down next year after 12 years at the helm. The election will be held at the IOC session in ancient Olympia, Greece in March 2025.