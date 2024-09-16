News
Rediff.com  » Sports » ACT Hockey: Hosts China stun Pakistan; enter final for first time

ACT Hockey: Hosts China stun Pakistan; enter final for first time

September 16, 2024 16:09 IST
China's players celebrate winning the semi-final against Pakistan

IMAGE: China's players celebrate winning their semi-final against Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, on Monday. Photographs: Hockey India

In a mega upset, China stunned Pakistan 2-0 in the shoot-out to enter the final of Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China, on Monday.

This is the first time in the history of the Asian Champions Trophy that China has made it to the final, while the second highest number of title winners Pakistan will play for the bronze medal against the loser of the second semi-final between India and Korea.

China's goalkeeper Caiyu Wang was outstanding in his efforts to keep a clean slate in the shoot-out, while, Benhai Chen and Chanliang Lin scored for China. Earlier in the match, Yuanlin Lu had given China an early 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

The first semi-final of the day truly lived up to its billing with China posing a mega threat to Pakistan's hopes of making the final right from the start. They were gritty in their pursuit, dominated the ball possession and created early chances.



China was buoyed by the unprecedented support from the home crowd, who turned up in large numbers as it was a government holiday for the Mooncake Festival which marks the post-autumn harvest celebrations across China.

After a 0-0 stalemate in the opening quarter, China scored in the 18th minute through Yuanlin Lu's powerful dragflick to convert from the penalty corner. The 1-0 lead for China put Pakistan on the backfoot.

China also came up with brilliant defending in the second quarter to stop Pakistan from scoring a penalty corner. They had created as many as five penalty corners this quarter but could not breach the Chinese defence.

China goalkeeper Caiyu Wang

IMAGE: China's goalkeeper Caiyu Wang makes a save in the shoot-out. Photograph: Hockey India

China punctured Pakistan's attack repeatedly and kept the pressure on through tactful defending. Though Pakistan mustered a goal in the 37th minute through Ahmed Nadeem, China ensured they didn't concede another goal.

 

They played a disciplined game, tackled Pakistani attackers with strong man-to-man marking to ensure they didn't create scoring opportunities. Though Pakistan made a handful of circle entries in the following minutes in the third and the fourth quarter, China restricted their shots on goal quite effectively to keep the scoreline at 1-1 stalemate.

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

