News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Barcelona sack Xavi as manager

Barcelona sack Xavi as manager

May 24, 2024 18:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Real. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona have sacked manager Xavi Hernandez, the La Liga club said on Friday, four weeks after confirming he would honour the last year of his contract and lead them through next season.

The decision ended months of arguments between Barca and Xavi who made 767 appearances as a midfielder for the Spanish giants and helped them win 25 major trophies.

 

"Today Friday, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season," Barcelona said in a statement.

"Barcelona wish to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world."

Barcelona will finish second in La Liga, at least nine points behind champions Real Madrid, and Xavi had announced in January that he would resign at the end of this season.

After discussions in April at Laporta's home, however, Xavi reversed his decision and agreed to stay on with a series of unspecified conditions set by the club.

After winning La Liga last year in Xavi's first season in charge, Barca were thrashed by Real in the Spanish Super Cup final in January, knocked out in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals by Athletic Bilbao and eliminated from the Champions League by Paris St Germain at the last-eight stage.

Xavi's final game as manager will be Barca's trip to Sevilla on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I Would Have Definitely Given Up'
'I Would Have Definitely Given Up'
Indian compound mixed team enters final
Indian compound mixed team enters final
Sania Mirza's New Nameplate
Sania Mirza's New Nameplate
MEA sends notice to Prajwal on passport cancellation
MEA sends notice to Prajwal on passport cancellation
Will it be BJP or INDIA? Delhi to vote on Saturday
Will it be BJP or INDIA? Delhi to vote on Saturday
No reason for Dhoni to stop playing: Kaif
No reason for Dhoni to stop playing: Kaif
Cyclone Remal: 'WB elections won't be disturbed'
Cyclone Remal: 'WB elections won't be disturbed'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

SEE: Here's how India gears up for Paris Olympics

SEE: Here's how India gears up for Paris Olympics

Dhoni's Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation

Dhoni's Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances