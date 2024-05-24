Barcelona sack Xavi as manager

IMAGE: Real. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona have sacked manager Xavi Hernandez, the La Liga club said on Friday, four weeks after confirming he would honour the last year of his contract and lead them through next season.

The decision ended months of arguments between Barca and Xavi who made 767 appearances as a midfielder for the Spanish giants and helped them win 25 major trophies.

"Today Friday, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season," Barcelona said in a statement.

"Barcelona wish to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world."

Barcelona will finish second in La Liga, at least nine points behind champions Real Madrid, and Xavi had announced in January that he would resign at the end of this season.

After discussions in April at Laporta's home, however, Xavi reversed his decision and agreed to stay on with a series of unspecified conditions set by the club.

After winning La Liga last year in Xavi's first season in charge, Barca were thrashed by Real in the Spanish Super Cup final in January, knocked out in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals by Athletic Bilbao and eliminated from the Champions League by Paris St Germain at the last-eight stage.

Xavi's final game as manager will be Barca's trip to Sevilla on Sunday.