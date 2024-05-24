News
Dhoni's Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation

Dhoni's Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 24, 2024 17:21 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Is M S Dhoni planning a surprise venture in the cricketing world?Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has sparked speculation about his future in cricket with a cryptic post on his Facebook page.

This comes just days after CSK's elimination from the ongoing IPL season following their defeat to RCB on May 18th.

Neither CSK nor Dhoni have commented on his future in the IPL. However, the enigmatic post on Facebook, which reads, 'Time to take the leap. It's time to do what matters. I'm starting my own team!' has left fans guessing about his next move.

MS Dhoni

Could this be a hint at retirement, or is Dhoni planning a surprise venture in the cricketing world?

It's important to note that Dhoni is also the brand ambassador for Citroen. Considering the timing of the post, there's a chance it could be related to an upcoming collaboration with Citroen, rather than a personal announcement about his cricketing career.

Dhoni has a history of using social media to engage with fans in creative ways. While the post remains open to interpretation, it's wise to consider both possibilities before jumping to conclusions.

REDIFF CRICKET
