News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Barcelona miss out on deadline day transfer by '18 seconds'

Barcelona miss out on deadline day transfer by '18 seconds'

February 02, 2023 20:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Julian Araujo

IMAGE : LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. Photograph: LA Galaxy/Twitter

Barcelona missed out on signing LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo on transfer deadline day as they were 18 seconds late in registering the paperwork, director of football Mateu Alemany said.

 

Barca had been trying to sign the 21-year-old right back for $6.5 million in a deal until 2026, Spanish newspaper Diario AS reported.

"We couldn't register due to a system error, it was just 18 seconds, we'll see what FIFA say," Barca's Alemany told Movistar on Wednesday, a day after the window closed.

Barcelona did not make any major signings in January, while Hector Bellerin left for Sporting Lisbon and Memphis Depay joined Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona lead LaLiga on 50 points, eight ahead of Real Madrid, who have played a game less.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Pandya helped Gill during his record-breaking ton!
How Pandya helped Gill during his record-breaking ton!
'Experienced' Pandya aims to emulate Dhoni
'Experienced' Pandya aims to emulate Dhoni
'The Future Is Here': Kohli Hails Gill
'The Future Is Here': Kohli Hails Gill
Madras HC bar members oppose BJP leader as judge
Madras HC bar members oppose BJP leader as judge
Key to Australia's success in India...
Key to Australia's success in India...
Opposition to raise Adani issue in Parl, but...
Opposition to raise Adani issue in Parl, but...
Govt may clear 5 of 7 Collegium recommendations
Govt may clear 5 of 7 Collegium recommendations

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

United's Greenwood has attempted rape charges dropped

United's Greenwood has attempted rape charges dropped

Why cricketers must be guarded in what they say...

Why cricketers must be guarded in what they say...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances