Barcelona fans banned for Champions League game

Barcelona fans banned for Champions League game

September 27, 2024 16:47 IST
Barcelona were fined 10,000 euros and were also handed an additional one match ban from selling tickets to their away supporters that was suspended for one year.

IMAGE: Barcelona were fined 10,000 euros and were also handed an additional one match ban from selling tickets to their away supporters that was suspended for one year. Photograph: FC Barcelona/X

Barcelona have been banned from selling tickets to their fans for their next Champions League away game after their supporters were found guilty of racist behaviour during their match against Monaco, governing body UEFA said on Friday.

"The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has decided to order the enforcement of the suspended disciplinary measure imposed by the UEFA Appeals Body in its decision on 17 April 2024 for the racist behaviour of its supporters, i.e. to ban FC Barcelona from selling tickets to its away supporters for the next UEFA competition match in accordance with Article 26(3) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations," UEFA said in a statement.

 

Barcelona were fined 10,000 euros and were also handed an additional one match ban from selling tickets to their away supporters that was suspended for one year.

Monaco beat Barcelona 2-1 at their Louis-II stadium last week.

Barca's next away game is in Belgrade against Red Star on November 6.

Bilbao condemn fans behaviour in Europa League match at Roma

Athletic Bilbao fans with flares in the stands during the Europa League match between AS Roma and Athletic Bilbao at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy, on Thursday  

IMAGE: Athletic Bilbao fans with flares in the stands during the Europa League match between AS Roma and Athletic Bilbao at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy, on Thursday. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Athletic Bilbao have condemned the behaviour of some of their fans after flares were thrown during their 1-1 Europa League draw with AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Fans in the away stand lit several flares during the match, with some being thrown in the direction of the pitch as well as into sections of the stadium containing home supporters.

After the draw, in which Aitor Paredes's late equaliser cancelled out Artem Dovbyk's opener, Bilbao captain Oscar de Marcos and forward Inaki Williams could be seen remonstrating with their fans.

"Athletic Club wishes to express its strongest condemnation of the unacceptable acts carried out by a minority of people who travelled to the Europa League match against AS Roma and who were located in the away stand," Bilbao said in a statement.

"During the match, this small group lit flares and threw some of them into the home stand, contravening safety regulations and tarnishing the image of our fans ...

"Captain Oscar de Marcos, along with Inaki Williams, have let this minority of fans know at the conclusion of the match that their attitude 'is unacceptable'."

Bilbao added that they were working with the authorities to identify the fans involved.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
