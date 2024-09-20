PIX: Barcelona lose to Monaco; Arsenal held

Images from the UEFA Champions League matches played on Thursday.



Ten-man Barcelona lose to Monaco





IMAGE: AS Monaco's players celebrate after winning their Champions League match against Barcelona at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, on Thursday. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Barcelona made a disappointing start to their Champions League campaign by losing 2-1 to AS Monaco on Thursday after suffering an early blow from defender Eric Garcia's dismissal.



Barcelona had a dreadful start at the Stade Louis II stadium when Garcia was shown a straight red card 11 minutes in for a foul on Monaco's Takumi Minamino, who was clear in front of goal after a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.



"We didn't understand each other in that moment, I feel bad for Eric," Ter Stegen told Movistar Plus.



"We played 80 minutes with one less. It's a football thing. The defeat hurts, because with 10 men on the pitch we gave our all and tried to get a point."



The hosts grabbed the lead five minutes later when Maghnes Akliouche struck a low shot into the net, before Barcelona's Lamine Yamal equalised in the 28th minute by finishing from the edge of the penalty area.



It was the first Champions League goal for Yamal who became the second youngest scorer (17-years-old, 68 days) in the competition behind teammate Ansu Fati in 2019 (17-years-old, 40 days).

IMAGE: AS Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche tries to get the ball past Ferran Torres and Marc Casado of Barcelona. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Monaco kept pushing and got their reward in the 71st minute when substitute George Ilenikhena fired past Ter Stegen to secure victory in their first main stage appearance in five years in Europe's elite club competition.



"The game changed completely (with the red card)," Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said.



"We tried all the time, we defended with passion. We made some mistakes, but we tried to score goals. We had a few chances, but they deserved to win.



"Now we have to come back stronger, recover for Sunday's game (at Villarreal in LaLiga). We have to give our best and fight for the team," the German coach added.



Raya wonder save earns Arsenal a point at Atalanta





IMAGE: Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saves the rebound from Atalanta's Mateo Retegui after saving a penalty. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya secured his side a hard-earned point with a sensational penalty save in a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta in their Champions League opener on Thursday.



Spaniard Raya dived low to his right to beat out Mateo Retegui's spot kick in the 51st minute then sprang across his goal to claw away the forward's follow up header.



It was a gritty display by Mikel Arteta's side who soaked up home pressure inside a raucous Stadio di Bergamo and occasionally looked dangerous at the other end.



The closest Arsenal came to scoring was a first-half free kick by Bukayo Saka that was saved well by Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, who also kept out Thomas Partey's follow-up.



Gabriel Martinelli also blasted over the crossbar in a rare Arsenal attack after the break.



Arsenal, without injured skipper Martin Odegaard, were not at their best but made sure they returned to London with a point in the bag thanks to the exploits of Raya who is now established as the club's first-choice keeper.



Atalanta were handed the chance to go ahead when Partey tangled with Ederson on the edge of the area and the referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot.

IMAGE: Atalanta players applaud their fans after the match. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

After a lengthy VAR check, during which Raya went over to the bench to talk to goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, Retegui eventually took the kick but his low shot was read by Raya who then showed elastic-like agility to make the double-save.



"It was a very difficult game but I think we also made it difficult for them, Raya said.



"A point away from home in the first Champions League game, we could have played a bit better but if you can't win the game then don't lose it."



Of his penalty save, he added: "I was lucky to go the right way and unlucky that the rebound fell to him, but I was quick enough to get up and save it. Fantastic to keep a clean sheet."



It was the first ever clash between the sides with Atalanta having qualified for the competition by finishing fourth in Serie A last season, while they also won the Europa League.



While Atalanta will be frustrated at not beginning with a notable victory, Gian Piero Gasperini's side showed that they will be a tough nut to crack in the group phase.



They had marginally the better of a dull game with Charles De Ketelaere driving an effort just wide in the first half and substitute Juan Cuadrado just off target late on.



"I admire Arsenal a great deal and tonight they didn't do a lot in attack, but confirmed they are solid and difficult to break down," Gasperini said.



"We will emerge stronger from this game, we learned a lot."



Arsenal face Paris St Germain at home in their second game but now all eyes are on Sunday's clash at Premier League champions Manchester City.



"We are all digging in for each other and that will be needed at The Etihad on Sunday," midfielder Declan Rice said.



"We want to go there to win, it's crucial for our season."



Late Gimenez header gives Atletico win over Leipzig





IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez scores their second goal against RB Leipzig. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

A late header by defender Jose Maria Gimenez gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in their Champions League opener on Thursday.



The German visitors took a shock lead in the fourth minute thanks to a header by striker Benjamin Sesko after a quick counter-attack.



However, Antoine Griezmann struck a fine volley into the top corner in the 28th minute to level the score.



Atletico dominated the match with 20 attempts on goal in total, but it wasn't until the 90th minute that they finally managed to find the winner, with Gimenez heading in a cross from Griezmann.



"We knew that any mistake could cost us a goal and that was what happened, but we were mature enough to keep calm and work our way back from behind," Griezmann told Movistar Plus.



"To start on the right foot, winning, is very important. Every Champions League game is difficult, no matter the opponent. We have to work hard and keep going like this.



"We have tried until the last moment. We have a deep squad that will make the difference like today. We're on the right track, but it's only the beginning."

IMAGE: RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko scores their first goal against Atletico Madrid. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Atletico pressed Leipzig from the start with Angel Correa and Griezmann both creating good chances early, but a mistake by midfielder Rodrigo de Paul in the fourth minute handed the visitors the counter-attack that put them in the lead.



The Argentine lost possession to Sesko who burst up the pitch in a quick move that caught Atletico’s defence out of position.



Lois Openda took the ball from the right, firing from the edge of the box which goalkeeper Jan Oblak brilliantly denied with a one-handed save, but Sesko was quicker than defender Robin Le Normand to the rebound and headed into an empty net.



The goal didn’t change the game’s momentum as the hosts kept piling on the pressure, creating several chances until Griezmann found the equaliser in the 28th minute.



A quick counter was started by Angel Correa who found Marcos Llorente on the right wing and his cross was volleyed into the top corner by Griezmann.



After several more chances, the Frenchman forced Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi into a one-handed save to deny a close-range header in the 79th minute but he ended up assisting his teammate Gimenez near fulltime to give Atletico a deserving win.



Atletico will travel to Lisbon to face Benfica while Leipzig meet Juventus in Turin in the second Champions League matchday in October.



Bayer Leverkusen earn convincing win over Feyenoord





IMAGE: Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate after Alex Grimaldo celebrates scored their second goal against Feyenoord. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Germany's 'Invincibles' Bayer Leverkusen opened their Champions League campaign with a resounding 4-0 away win over Feyenoord on Thursday, after running riot in the first half.



Florian Wirtz scored two, while Alejandro Grimaldo also got on the scoresheet and there was an own goal as Leverkusen were 4-0 up at halftime with the home side jeered off the pitch by their own supporters.



It proved a sobering start to their Champions League campaign for Feyenoord, Dutch league runners-up last season but struggling to find form since the departure of coach Arne Slot for Liverpool.



Leverkusen thoroughly outplayed them in the first 45 minutes and then competently dealt with an attempted home comeback after the break.



Leverkusen, who became the first team to finish a Bundesliga season unbeaten as they romped to the title last campaign, were ahead in the opening five minutes as Wirtz took advantage of a defensive slip by Ramiz Zerrouki to open their account.



Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong then set up the next two goals with his strong running down the right flank, carving up the home defence.



The first was for Grimaldo in the 30th minute with some help from a clever no-look pass by Victor Boniface and the next a precision cross to the back post to find Wirtz flying in to convert unchallenged in the 36th minute.



Just when it seemed it could not get worse for the Dutch side, Leverkusen went four up on the stroke of halftime.



A freekick found centre back Edmond Tapsoba at the back post as his header back into the danger zone struck Feyenoord keeper Timon Wellenreuther on the foot and it ricocheted slowly backwards over the line for an own goal.



Feyenoord captain Quinten Timber had a good chance to pull one back 10 minutes into the second half but was denied by a strong save from Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.



"The way we lost is just sour. I don't think we played badly at all. But we gave away those goals far too easily," Timber told reporters.



While the home side showed more spirit and energy in the second half, they rarely threatened to score, although a 74th minute effort from substitute Ayase Ueda was ruled out for offside.



Leverkusen were close to a fifth goal as the match went into stoppage time, with David Hancko clearing off the line from Aleix Garcia.



The Germans are home to AC Milan in their next Champions League encounter on Oct. 1 while Feyenoord play in Spain at Girona the next day.



Brest mark European debut with 2-1 win over Sturm Graz





IMAGE: Brest players celebrates after Hugo Magnetti scored their first goal against Sturm Graz. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Brest celebrated winning their first ever match in a European competition on Thursday after goals from Hugo Magnetti and Abdallah Sima secured a 2-1 victory over Sturm Graz in the Champions League.



Magnetti scored Brest's maiden European goal in the 23rd minute, expertly controlling the ball on his chest before volleying into the bottom corner to break the deadlock.

However, Sturm Graz equalised just before halftime when Brest midfielder Edimilson Fernandes inadvertently sent the ball into his own net.



Brest adopted a more aggressive approach following the interval and they were rewarded when Sima restored the French side's advantage by skilfully evading his marker and scoring with his left foot in the 56th minute.



As the match neared its end, Sturm Graz were reduced to 10 men when Dimitri Lavalee received his second booking after a tackle on Magnetti.