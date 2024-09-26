Soccer: Mbappe likely to miss Madrid derby

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has scored seven goals in the La Liga this season already. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has suffered a muscle injury, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday, casting doubt over the French international's participation in the weekend derby against Atletico Madrid.

Mbappe, signed from Paris St Germain this year, has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals for Real in nine matches across all competitions.

The 25-year-old was substituted in the 80th minute of the 3-2 home win over Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on Tuesday and gestured to his thigh while leaving the pitch.

"Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg," Real said in a statement. "His progress will be monitored."

Spanish media reported that Mbappe will be ruled out of Sunday's match against Atletico.

Real are second in the LaLiga standings on 17 points, one behind Barcelona who have a game in hand and host second-bottom Getafe later on Wednesday.

Man City's Rodri suffers knee ligament injury

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri has suffered a ligament injury in his right knee and will be consulting a specialist in Spain to gauge the full extent of its severity, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Spain international limped off the pitch in the first half of City's 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Following City's League Cup win over Watford on Tuesday, coach Pep Guardiola said the midfielder will be out for a "long time".

"Manchester City can confirm that Rodri has suffered a ligament injury to his right knee," City said in a statement.

"The midfielder travelled to Spain to seek specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester. Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis.

"Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."

Rodri, named the best player at this year's European Championship, which he won with Spain, has been key to Guardiola's success at the helm of the Premier League champions.

Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019, Rodri has played 174 Premier League games for the club and has finished on the losing side only 19 times in that period, with 129 wins.

His absence will be a blow to City, who are looking to win a fifth straight Premier League title this season and are top of the standings with 13 points from five games.

Man City to face Spurs in League Cup

Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Tottenham Hotspur for what promises to be a tantalising fourth-round League Cup clash, while holders and 10-times champions Liverpool visit Brighton.

The last-16 ties will be played starting the week of Oct. 28th, with the final slated for Wembley on March 16th.

Manchester United, the 2023 League Cup winners, host Leicester City, and Arsenal travel to Preston North End.

Chelsea will play either AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle United, Aston Villa will host Crystal Palace, Brentford battle Sheffield Wednesday, and Southampton will play Stoke.

AFC Wimbledon's third-round tie with Newcastle was postponed after flooding damaged the London club's pitch.