Badminton rankings: Lakshya Sen jumps to 12th spot

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen beat All England Champion Li Shi Feng to win the Canada Open title, and end a 17-month wait for a BWF world tour title. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Riding on his sensational Canada Open win, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped seven places to occupy the 12th spot in the latest BWF world rankings issued on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Sen had dished out a badminton masterpiece to beat All England champion Li Shi Feng 21-18, 22-20 in a thrilling summit clash on Sunday in Calgary, Canada, to notch up his second BWF Super 500 title.

With 54,901 points to his kitty, Sen is the second highest-ranked Indian after HS Prannoy, who lost one place to be at ninth spot with 67,677 points. Sen is the highest mover in the latest rankings.

Feng also moved up three places at seventh.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen still leads the chart with 1,01,205 points, followed by Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (95,661) of Indonesia and Kodai Naraoka (62,063) of Japan.