Asia Championships: Sindhu, Prannoy lose in quarters

IMAGE: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was beaten by second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women's singles quarter-finals. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu squandered a game lead to go down 21-18, 5-21, 9-21 against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women's singles quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships, in Dubai, on Friday.

Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocked the first game 21-18 but looked completely off colour in the next two games to hand Young a place in the semis.



The other Indian hope, eighth seed H S Prannoy also bowed out in the quarters after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.



Prannoy was trailing 11-21, 9-13 when he retired due to an injury.



Earlier in the day, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy battled hard before losing a tough three-game mixed doubles contest against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.



The Indian pair fought for one hour and five minutes before losing the quarterfinal by 18-21, 21-19, 15-21 margin.