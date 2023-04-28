News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asia Championships: Sindhu, Prannoy lose in quarters

Asia Championships: Sindhu, Prannoy lose in quarters

Source: PTI
April 28, 2023 21:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was beaten by second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women's singles quarter-finals. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu squandered a game lead to go down 21-18, 5-21, 9-21 against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women's singles quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships, in Dubai, on Friday.

 

Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocked the first game 21-18 but looked completely off colour in the next two games to hand Young a place in the semis.

The other Indian hope, eighth seed H S Prannoy also bowed out in the quarters after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Prannoy was trailing 11-21, 9-13 when he retired due to an injury.

Earlier in the day, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy battled hard before losing a tough three-game mixed doubles contest against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

The Indian pair fought for one hour and five minutes before losing the quarterfinal by 18-21, 21-19, 15-21 margin.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Neeraj, Sania throw weight behind protesting wrestlers
Neeraj, Sania throw weight behind protesting wrestlers
PT Usha 'being made political mouthpiece'
PT Usha 'being made political mouthpiece'
'Will continue protest until accused is punished'
'Will continue protest until accused is punished'
PIX: 14 sixes, 27 fours! LSG post record 257/5
PIX: 14 sixes, 27 fours! LSG post record 257/5
Requests to EC: Ban on Shah, Yogi; FIR against Kharge
Requests to EC: Ban on Shah, Yogi; FIR against Kharge
Cheetah Asha strays out of Kuno national park again
Cheetah Asha strays out of Kuno national park again
Shah Rukh asked to give money back to Byju's student
Shah Rukh asked to give money back to Byju's student

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'FIR against Brij Bhushan first step towards victory'

'FIR against Brij Bhushan first step towards victory'

Fight for justice: An expensive affair for wrestlers

Fight for justice: An expensive affair for wrestlers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances