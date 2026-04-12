Ayush Shetty's Asia Championships Silver Bodes Well for India's Thomas Cup Chances

Ayush Shetty's impressive silver medal win at the Badminton Asia Championships has ignited hopes for India's success in the upcoming Thomas Cup, according to former coach Vimal Kumar.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points Ayush Shetty's silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships is a significant achievement, showcasing his potential at the highest level of competition.

Vimal Kumar emphasizes the importance of this experience for Ayush Shetty, highlighting areas for improvement such as shot variation and rally construction.

Ayush Shetty's performance is expected to strengthen India's chances at the upcoming Thomas Cup, complementing the skills of Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Vimal Kumar analyses Ayush Shetty's final match against Shi Yuqi, pointing out the difference in experience and tactical discipline at the elite level.

The coach suggests that Ayush Shetty needs to focus on constructing attacks with more variation and patience, rather than forcing them.

Former India coach Vimal Kumar believes Ayush Shetty has shown that he belongs to the highest level, and said the youngster's impressive run to a silver medal at the Asia Championships augurs well for India's campaign at the upcoming Thomas Cup.

The 20-year-old Ayush signed off with a silver medal after his giant-killing run ended with a 8-21 10-21 loss to world No. 2 and reigning champion Shi Yuqi in the final at the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Sunday.

"Matches like these are invaluable -- they expose exactly what is required to compete consistently with the very best in the world. The gaps are clear: better shot variation, improved rally construction, tighter control under pressure, and smarter point building," Vimal told PTI.

"The encouraging part is that Ayush has already shown he belongs at this level. With the right adjustments and continued exposure to such matches, he will only grow stronger.

"For Indian fans, there is plenty to be optimistic about -- this is a young player learning fast, competing hard, and steadily closing the gap with the world's elite. And for Ayush, this is where the real journey begins."

Vimal feels Ayush's performance will stand India in good stead during the Thomas Cup, beginning on April 24 at Horsens, Denmark.

"With Ayush doing well this week, we will have a good chance to win the Thomas Cup again. With him and Lakshya in singles and Satwik and Chirag in doubles, of course everything will have to click," the director of Bangalore Center Of Excellence said.

"India and China should pull through from the group."

Analysing Ayush Shetty's Performance and Areas for Growth

Analysing the final, Vimal pointed out the clear gap in experience, control and point construction at the highest level.

"Ayush came up against a top-quality opponent today in Shi Yuqi, and the match clearly showed the difference that experience, control, and tactical discipline can make at the highest level," Vimal said.

"Shi looked extremely well-prepared from the outset. He controlled the tempo brilliantly, denying Ayush the rhythm he usually thrives on.

"By keeping the shuttle slightly off the ideal hitting zone, he prevented Ayush from unleashing his steep attacking smashes and sharp net tumbles. That was a key tactical ploy, executed with great precision."

The 63-year-old, who has trained the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen, feels Ayush didn't have enough variation to build a rally.

"For Ayush, the intent to attack was clear, but at this level, attack needs to be constructed, not forced. There was perhaps an over-reliance on pace without enough variation -- fewer changes in angles, height, and rally patterns.

"Against a player of Shi's calibre, it becomes crucial to build the rally with patience, create openings, and then finish...at this level, momentum shifts quickly, and top players rarely give those chances back.

"That said, this has still been a very significant week for Ayush," he concluded.