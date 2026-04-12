Ayush Shetty Claims Silver After Loss to Shi Yu Qi in Badminton Asia Championships Final

Indian badminton player Ayush Shetty secured a silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships, marking a significant achievement despite his loss to China's Shi Yu Qi in the final.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI Media/Twitter

Key Points Ayush Shetty wins silver at the Badminton Asia Championships after a strong run.

Shetty lost to world number 2 Shi Yu Qi in the final.

This is India's first silver medal in men's singles at the event in 61 years.

Shetty defeated several top-ranked players, including Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Jonatan Christie, en route to the final.

Shetty aims to improve his endurance and strength for future competitions.

India's Ayush Shetty signed off with a silver medal after his giant-killing run ended in a straight-game loss to world No. 2 Shi Yu Qi in the final of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old from Mangalore struggled to find his rhythm, going down 8-21, 10-21 to the reigning world champion from China, as India's 61-year wait for a men's singles gold at the event continued.

Despite the loss, it was a creditable campaign from the unseeded youngster, who became only the second Indian men's singles player after Dinesh Khanna to reach the final of the continental showpiece.

Khanna remains the only Indian singles champion at the event, having won the title in 1965. Since then, only the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have lifted the trophy, winning it in 2023.

"I think it was a really good week for me. I had some great wins and all the matches were really tough. So I think it was a great week for me and I'm really proud of the way I played throughout this week," Ayush said.

"And yeah, achieving this after 61 years is something really special for me and it motivates me to keep working harder and come back even more stronger."

Shetty's Path to the Final

World No. 25 Ayush entered the contest on the back of defeats to Shi at the Malaysia Super 1000 earlier this year and the Indonesia Masters last season. However, he had played with far greater control and attacking clarity this week, toppling world No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, world No. 4 Jonatan Christie and world No. 7 Li Shi Feng en route to the final.

However, the Indian, a product of the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, failed to counter the tactical discipline of Shi, who used his repertoire of strokes and deception to deny Ayush the opportunity to play his natural attacking game.

"For the final, think a bit disappointed. I really wanted to have a great match uh and I think Shi Yi Qi was by far the better player today. He really kept the pressure going and he never let me come back into the match," he said.

"Yeah, definitely there a lot of learnings from this. I definitely have to work on my endurance and my strength. Yeah, and again, the variations from the back. I think it's a good lesson for me and I would take it as a learning."

The Final Match Details

Shi dictated the geometry of the court from the outset, controlling the net exchanges and forcing Ayush into the forecourt battle early. The variation in the Chinese player's game blunted the Indian's attack, as his smashes lacked precision and he succumbed to scoreboard pressure, leading to rushed shot-making.

Shi Yu Qi logged the opening points with two fine net dribbles to race to a 4-0 lead, as Ayush's smashes lacked precision early on and he trailed 2-6. A long rally ended with the Chinese player going wide, offering the Indian some respite. A deceptive net shot helped Shi move to 7-4, and he extended the lead to 11-6 as Ayush struggled for control, committing a string of unforced errors.

Shi mixed it up effectively, producing a lovely drop shot and repeatedly drawing the Indian to the forecourt with cross returns like a metronome, forcing errors. Two down-the-line smashes gave Shi a massive cushion of game points, and he sealed the opening game when Ayush sprayed a return wide.

The Indian needed a complete reset to stay alive, and he responded with a thunderous straight smash before diving on both flanks to keep the shuttle in play and move to 3-1 in the second game. Shi continued to test Ayush with backhand deceptive net strokes and pushes to the deep, but the Indian managed to retrieve everything and even found his precision in time, with an on-the-line smash confirmed by Hawk-Eye and a well-constructed rally taking him to 7-2.

However, he couldn't hold on to the momentum as the Chinese clawed back to 7-7 after two long shots and a smash into the net from Ayush. A return that kissed the backline from Shi, followed by another error from Ayush at the net and a return into the net, handed the Chinese the advantage once again at the interval, as he led 11-8.

Shi's ability to place the shuttle into empty spaces with his repertoire of strokes, often punctuated by a fierce smash, made life difficult for the Indian as he stretched the lead to 13-8. Soon, the Chinese was up 15-9 with another powerful smash.

A body return followed by a straight smash took him to 17-9, and another long shot from Ayush further dented his chances. A perfectly angled smash into the forehand corner brought Shi within two points of victory. He then unleashed a cross-court smash to earn 10 match points and sealed the contest with a return that cramped the Indian, targeting his hip.