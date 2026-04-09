Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarterfinals, Sindhu Ousted at Badminton Asia Championships

India's Ayush Shetty advances to the quarterfinals with a stunning victory at the Badminton Asia Championships, while PV Sindhu faces an early exit after a loss to China's Wang Zhiyi.

Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Ayush Shetty secures a dominant victory to reach the Badminton Asia Championships quarterfinals.

PV Sindhu suffers a defeat against Wang Zhiyi, ending her run in the tournament.

HS Prannoy loses a hard-fought match against China's Weng Hong Yang after returning from injury.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are defeated in mixed doubles by Malaysian opponents.

Unnati Hooda and the women's doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra also face defeats.

Young Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty entered the men's singles quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships with an impressive straight-game win but the seasoned PV Sindhu was eliminated from the women's event here on Thursday.

World number 25 Ayush, who is also the reigning US Open Super 300 champion, registered a 21-16 21-12 victory over his world number 20 rival, Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen, in a commanding display. He will next face third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

However, it was a disappointing day for the rest of the Indian contingent.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu went down 18-21 8-21 to second seed Wang Zhiyi of China in a 46-minute last-16 stage match.

HS Prannoy, returning after a shoulder injury, fought hard but lost 12-21 19-21 to China's Weng Hong Yang.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto bowed out after a 13-21 14-21 defeat to fourth-seeded Malaysians Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

Unnati Hooda lost to World No. 9 Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan 17-21 9-21 in women's singles while the women's doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra went down 10-21 13-21 to the Japanese duo of Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto.

Ayush Shetty's Winning Strategy

Ayush relied on his height to unleash steep smashes and maintained tight control at the net to dominate proceedings.

The opening game was closely fought early on, with the scores level at 4-4 before Chi moved ahead 10-6.

Ayush clawed his way back after the break, drawing level at 12-12 and then taking control as Chi struggled with his length, committing a series of unforced errors.

The Indian surged to 18-14 and closed out the game comfortably.

In the second game, Ayush raced to a 4-0 lead before Chi briefly caught up.

Regaining rhythm, the Indian led 11-7 at the interval and never looked back, using aggressive returns and sharp net play to move to 16-9.

He soon wrapped up the match, sealing it with a sharp backhand at the net.