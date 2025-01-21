HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aus Open PIX: Badosa knocks out Gauff

January 21, 2025 08:19 IST

Images from Day 10 of the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Badosa gets revenge on Gauff

Paul Badosa

IMAGE: Paula Badosa celebrates winning her quarter-final match against Coco Gauff at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Spain's Paula Badosa stunned third seed Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-4 to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Badosa had said before the match that she was hoping to exact revenge after Gauff beat her in the Beijing semis last year.

Paul Badosa

IMAGE: Paula Badosa reached the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

"I've been through a lot... Now I'm a better player, I handle the emotions better," said Badosa, who beat a top-10 player at a Grand Slam for the first time.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
