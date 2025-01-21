Aus Open PIX: Badosa knocks out Gauff

Images from Day 10 of the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Badosa gets revenge on Gauff





IMAGE: Paula Badosa celebrates winning her quarter-final match against Coco Gauff at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Spain's Paula Badosa stunned third seed Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-4 to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time.



Badosa had said before the match that she was hoping to exact revenge after Gauff beat her in the Beijing semis last year.

IMAGE: Paula Badosa reached the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

"I've been through a lot... Now I'm a better player, I handle the emotions better," said Badosa, who beat a top-10 player at a Grand Slam for the first time.