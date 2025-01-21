Aus Open PIX: Badosa knocks out Gauff

Images from Day 10 of the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.
Badosa gets revenge on Gauff
Spain's Paula Badosa stunned third seed Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-4 to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time.
Badosa had said before the match that she was hoping to exact revenge after Gauff beat her in the Beijing semis last year.
"I've been through a lot... Now I'm a better player, I handle the emotions better," said Badosa, who beat a top-10 player at a Grand Slam for the first time.