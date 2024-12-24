Australian Open 2025: Must-Know Dates and Details

The Australian Open is a hard court Grand Slam tournament organised by Tennis Australia. It was first held in 1905.
Here is what you need to know about the year's first major:
WHEN IS THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN HAPPENING?
* The 2025 Australian Open runs from Jan. 12-26.
WHERE IS THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN TAKING PLACE?
* The Australian Open is held in Melbourne every year.
* The three main showcourts at the Australian Open are Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena and the Margaret Court Arena.
* The Rod Laver Arena (capacity: 14,820) is named after the Australian great and 11-times major winner.
* The John Cain Arena (capacity: 10,500), nicknamed 'The People's Court' due to the atmosphere created by the local fans, was opened in 2000.
* The Margaret Court Arena (capacity: 7,500) is named after Australia's former world number one and 24-times Grand Slam singles winner.
WHO IS INVOLVED IN THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN?
* The top-ranked players automatically enter the main draw with 32 seeds announced prior to the draw to ensure they do not meet in the early rounds.
* Defending champion Jannik Sinner is the men's world number one. He has won two Grand Slams.
* Belarus' world number one Aryna Sabalenka is the reigning Australian Open and U.S. Open champion.
* Organisers also hand out wildcards for local hopes and notable players who have dropped down the rankings.
TOP RANKED PLAYERS
MEN
1 Jannik Sinner (Italy)
2 Alexander Zverev (Germany)
3 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
4 Taylor Fritz (United States)
5 Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
6 Casper Ruud (Norway)
7 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
8 Andrey Rublev (Russia)
9 Alex de Minaur (Australia)
10 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)
WOMEN
1 Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
2 Iga Swiatek (Poland)
3 Coco Gauff (United States)
4 Jasmine Paolini (Italy)
5 Zheng Qinwen (China)
6 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)
7 Jessica Pegula (United States)
8 Emma Navarro (United States)
9 Daria Kasatkina (Russia)
10 Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)
WHERE TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV
The following is a list of official broadcasters of the Australian Open:
* Africa: beIN Sports and SuperSport.
* Europe: Eurosport, SRG SSR.
* Asia Pacific & Oceania: ESPN, Tennis Channel, beIN Sports, CCTV, iQIYI, GDTV, WOWOW, Nine, Stan Sport, Digicel, CJ ENM, TDM, ESPN International, SKY, Sportcast and K-Plus.
* India & subcontinent: Sony Sports Network.
* Latin America & Caribbean: ESPN International.
* Middle East: beIN Sports.
* North America: ESPN, TSN, RDS and Tennis Channel.
* Central Asia: Sony Sports Network and Eurosport.