News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Australian Open 2025: Must-Know Dates and Details

Australian Open 2025: Must-Know Dates and Details

December 24, 2024 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australian Open

IMAGE: People pass a trophy poster ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

The Australian Open is a hard court Grand Slam tournament organised by Tennis Australia. It was first held in 1905.

 

Here is what you need to know about the year's first major:

WHEN IS THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN HAPPENING?

* The 2025 Australian Open runs from Jan. 12-26.

WHERE IS THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN TAKING PLACE?

* The Australian Open is held in Melbourne every year.

* The three main showcourts at the Australian Open are Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena and the Margaret Court Arena.

* The Rod Laver Arena (capacity: 14,820) is named after the Australian great and 11-times major winner.

* The John Cain Arena (capacity: 10,500), nicknamed 'The People's Court' due to the atmosphere created by the local fans, was opened in 2000.

* The Margaret Court Arena (capacity: 7,500) is named after Australia's former world number one and 24-times Grand Slam singles winner.

WHO IS INVOLVED IN THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN?

* The top-ranked players automatically enter the main draw with 32 seeds announced prior to the draw to ensure they do not meet in the early rounds.

* Defending champion Jannik Sinner is the men's world number one. He has won two Grand Slams.

* Belarus' world number one Aryna Sabalenka is the reigning Australian Open and U.S. Open champion.

* Organisers also hand out wildcards for local hopes and notable players who have dropped down the rankings.

TOP RANKED PLAYERS

MEN

1 Jannik Sinner (Italy)

2 Alexander Zverev (Germany)

3 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

4 Taylor Fritz (United States)

5 Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

6 Casper Ruud (Norway)

7 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

8 Andrey Rublev (Russia)

9 Alex de Minaur (Australia)

10 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

WOMEN

1 Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

2 Iga Swiatek (Poland)

3 Coco Gauff (United States)

4 Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

5 Zheng Qinwen (China)

6 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

7 Jessica Pegula (United States)

8 Emma Navarro (United States)

9 Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

10 Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)

WHERE TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV

The following is a list of official broadcasters of the Australian Open:

* Africa: beIN Sports and SuperSport.

* Europe: Eurosport, SRG SSR.

* Asia Pacific & Oceania: ESPN, Tennis Channel, beIN Sports, CCTV, iQIYI, GDTV, WOWOW, Nine, Stan Sport, Digicel, CJ ENM, TDM, ESPN International, SKY, Sportcast and K-Plus.

* India & subcontinent: Sony Sports Network.

* Latin America & Caribbean: ESPN International.

* Middle East: beIN Sports.

* North America: ESPN, TSN, RDS and Tennis Channel.

* Central Asia: Sony Sports Network and Eurosport.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Djokovic eager to beat Sinner, Alcaraz at Grand Slams
Djokovic eager to beat Sinner, Alcaraz at Grand Slams
Iga Swiatek accepts suspension over failed dope test
Iga Swiatek accepts suspension over failed dope test
Agassi hopes to make a generational change in India...
Agassi hopes to make a generational change in India...
PIX: Sindhu's happily ever after....
PIX: Sindhu's happily ever after....
CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...
CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...
'Why should a top sportsperson apply?'
'Why should a top sportsperson apply?'
Maybe lapse on my part: Manu on Khel Ratna snub
Maybe lapse on my part: Manu on Khel Ratna snub

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
World No 1 Sabalenka named WTA's Player of the Year!
World No 1 Sabalenka named WTA's Player of the Year!
US Open doubles champ suspended for anti-doping breach
US Open doubles champ suspended for anti-doping breach

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances