Australian Open 2025: Must-Know Dates and Details

IMAGE: People pass a trophy poster ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

The Australian Open is a hard court Grand Slam tournament organised by Tennis Australia. It was first held in 1905.

Here is what you need to know about the year's first major:

WHEN IS THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN HAPPENING?

* The 2025 Australian Open runs from Jan. 12-26.

WHERE IS THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN TAKING PLACE?

* The Australian Open is held in Melbourne every year.

* The three main showcourts at the Australian Open are Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena and the Margaret Court Arena.

* The Rod Laver Arena (capacity: 14,820) is named after the Australian great and 11-times major winner.

* The John Cain Arena (capacity: 10,500), nicknamed 'The People's Court' due to the atmosphere created by the local fans, was opened in 2000.

* The Margaret Court Arena (capacity: 7,500) is named after Australia's former world number one and 24-times Grand Slam singles winner.

WHO IS INVOLVED IN THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN?

* The top-ranked players automatically enter the main draw with 32 seeds announced prior to the draw to ensure they do not meet in the early rounds.

* Defending champion Jannik Sinner is the men's world number one. He has won two Grand Slams.

* Belarus' world number one Aryna Sabalenka is the reigning Australian Open and U.S. Open champion.

* Organisers also hand out wildcards for local hopes and notable players who have dropped down the rankings.

TOP RANKED PLAYERS

MEN

1 Jannik Sinner (Italy)

2 Alexander Zverev (Germany)

3 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

4 Taylor Fritz (United States)

5 Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

6 Casper Ruud (Norway)

7 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

8 Andrey Rublev (Russia)

9 Alex de Minaur (Australia)

10 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

WOMEN

1 Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

2 Iga Swiatek (Poland)

3 Coco Gauff (United States)

4 Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

5 Zheng Qinwen (China)

6 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

7 Jessica Pegula (United States)

8 Emma Navarro (United States)

9 Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

10 Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)

WHERE TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV

The following is a list of official broadcasters of the Australian Open:

* Africa: beIN Sports and SuperSport.

* Europe: Eurosport, SRG SSR.

* Asia Pacific & Oceania: ESPN, Tennis Channel, beIN Sports, CCTV, iQIYI, GDTV, WOWOW, Nine, Stan Sport, Digicel, CJ ENM, TDM, ESPN International, SKY, Sportcast and K-Plus.

* India & subcontinent: Sony Sports Network.

* Latin America & Caribbean: ESPN International.

* Middle East: beIN Sports.

* North America: ESPN, TSN, RDS and Tennis Channel.

* Central Asia: Sony Sports Network and Eurosport.