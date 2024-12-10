News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » World No 1 Sabalenka named WTA's Player of the Year!

World No 1 Sabalenka named WTA's Player of the Year!

December 10, 2024 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: After successfully defending her Australian Open trophy in January, Aryna Sabalenka won the US Open crown in September for her third Grand Slam title. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has been voted the WTA Player of the Year for the first time after the Belarusian won two Grand Slam titles and secured the year-end world number one ranking, the governing body of women's tennis said.

After successfully defending her Australian Open trophy in January, Sabalenka won the US Open crown in September for her third Grand Slam title and leapfrogged Iga Swiatek to top the world rankings a month later.

She also won tournaments in Cincinnati and Wuhan to end her 2024 campaign with four titles.

International tennis media also voted for Paris Olympics gold

medallists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini as the year's top doubles team, while American Emma Navarro was named the season's most improved player.

Ranked 38th at the end of 2023, Navarro broke into the top 10 in September after winning her first title in Hobart and making six semi-final appearances, including at Flushing Meadows, during the season.

Lulu Sun won the Newcomer of the Year award following the New Zealander's run to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon as a qualifier, which helped her climb to 40th in the world after being ranked outside the top 200 in January.

Former world number two Paula Badosa, who ended her 2023 season early due to a back problem that cast doubt about her future in the game, was named Comeback Player of the Year.

 

After returning to the tour this season, the Spaniard won the Washington title and also matched her best Grand Slam performance by reaching the U.S. Open quarters to finish the year ranked 12th.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's tough road to 2027 Asian Cup
India's tough road to 2027 Asian Cup
Gukesh rues lost chances
Gukesh rues lost chances
Tennis star Sabalenka's boyfriend Koltsov dies at 42
Tennis star Sabalenka's boyfriend Koltsov dies at 42
7 die as BEST scrambles to ascertain cause of crash
7 die as BEST scrambles to ascertain cause of crash
Gukesh In Tears After Loss
Gukesh In Tears After Loss
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'
Trump nominates another Desi to DoJ
Trump nominates another Desi to DoJ

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Why Sindhu Visited Sachin...
Why Sindhu Visited Sachin...
Historic! 9-yr-old Indian takes down chess veteran, 66
Historic! 9-yr-old Indian takes down chess veteran, 66

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances