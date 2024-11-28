News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Swiatek accepts one-month suspension after failing doping test

Swiatek accepts one-month suspension after failing doping test

November 28, 2024 20:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek tested positive in an out-of-competition sample in August but the ITIA accepted that it was caused by contamination of her medication melatonin. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

>World number two and five-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ), the International Tennis Integrity Agency said on Thursday.

Swiatek tested positive in an out-of-competition sample in August but the ITIA accepted that it was caused by contamination of her medication melatonin, which was manufactured and sold in Poland.

Swiatek had been taking it for jet lag and sleep issues and as there was no significant fault or negligence, the ITIA offered the reigning French Open champion a one-month suspension which the 23-year-old accepted.

"The player was provisionally suspended from September 22 until October 4, missing three tournaments, which counts towards the sanction, leaving eight days remaining," the ITIA said in a statement.

"In addition, the player also forfeits prize money from the Cincinnati Open, the tournament directly following the test."

Swiatek, who had pulled out of tournaments in Asia in September citing personal matters and fatigue, described the ordeal of testing positive as the "worst experience of my life".

She was world number one when she failed the test and having skipped the Asian swing, Aryna Sabalenka leapfrogged her in the world rankings to eventually end the year as number one.

"In the last 2.5 months I was subject to strict ITIA proceedings, which confirmed my innocence," Swiatek

said on Instagram.

"The only positive doping test in my career, showing unbelievably low level of a banned substance I've never heard about before, put everything I've worked so hard for my entire life into question.

"Both me and my team had to deal with tremendous stress and anxiety. Now everything has been carefully explained, and with a clean slate I can go back to what I love most."

Swiatek is not the first world number one to fail a doping test this year after Italy's Jannik Sinner, the men's top-ranked player, also tested positive for anabolic agent clostebol.

However, Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent tribunal ahead of the US Open, which he went on to win.

Swiatek played in Cincinnati, where she was the top seed and reached the semi-finals. The WTA said she won nearly $159,000 in prize money at the tournament won by Sabalenka.

 

Swiatek then took part in the US Open where she was knocked out in the quarter-finals before the WTA Finals in Riyadh where she failed to advance from the group stage.

She also represented Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup where they lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions Italy.

The women's tour (WTA) said they acknowledged the ITIA's decision and that they "fully support" Swiatek.

"Iga has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to fair play and upholding the principles of clean sport, and this unfortunate incident highlights the challenges athletes face in navigating the use of medications and supplements," the WTA said.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva also tested positive for TMZ, with the result revealed during the 2022 Winter Olympics. She was disqualified from the team competition at the Beijing Games and was handed a four-year doping ban.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
World C'ship: It's advantage Gukesh for now but...
World C'ship: It's advantage Gukesh for now but...
PIX: Australian PM Hosts Rohit & Co
PIX: Australian PM Hosts Rohit & Co
'WTC Is Utterly Confusing'
'WTC Is Utterly Confusing'
Kohli's U-19 team-mate Kaul announces retirement!
Kohli's U-19 team-mate Kaul announces retirement!
BJP can win many seats in minority areas if...: Sarma
BJP can win many seats in minority areas if...: Sarma
Dance between dragon and elephant: China
Dance between dragon and elephant: China
Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe to clinch ODI series
Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe to clinch ODI series

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
'India can reach top-50 of FIFA rankings in 10 years'
'India can reach top-50 of FIFA rankings in 10 years'
McLaren v Ferrari is F1's big fight now
McLaren v Ferrari is F1's big fight now

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances