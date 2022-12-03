Australia rout India in 4th Test, seal hockey series

IMAGE: Dilpreet Singh celebrates putting India ahead during Game 4 of International Hockey Test against Australia, at MATE Stadium in Adelaide, on Saturday. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

India made a promising start by taking a first-half lead but its defence fell apart later as the team lost the fourth hockey Test 1-5 to Australia and conceded an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, in Adelaide, on Saturday.

Comeback man Dilpreet Singh struck in the 25th minute to give India the lead after resolute defensive display by Harmanpreet and his men in a goalless first quarter.

But India's defence crumbled towards the fag end of second quarter as Jeremy Hayward (29th minute) and Jake Whetton (30th) scored in the space of 50 seconds.

Tom Wickham (34th minute) extended the Kookaburras’ lead, before Hayward completed his brace (41st).

Matt Dawson entered the scoresheet in the 54th minute with a low volley strike that went past Krishan Pathak.

The final match of the series is on Sunday.

India won the third match after losing the first two.