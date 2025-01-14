HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Australian Open: Bopanna-Barrientos crash out in 1st round

Australian Open: Bopanna-Barrientos crash out in 1st round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2025 11:23 IST

x

Rohan Bopanna

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Nicolas Barrientos lost to the Spanish duo of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in the first round of the Australian Open. Photograph: ANI

Former World No 1 Rohan Bopanna and his new Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos bowed out of the Australian Open men's doubles event with an opening-round loss to the Spanish team of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Bopanna and Barrientos went down 5-7, 6-7 (5) in a match that lasted close to two hours.

The 14th-seeded Indo-Colombian pair began on a promising note but faltered in crucial moments, allowing the Spaniards to capitalise and secure victory.

Bopanna and Barrientos got off to a solid start, holding serve comfortably in the initial games.

However, the Spanish pair gradually gained momentum, showcasing consistency from the baseline and tactical net play.

The decisive moment came late in

the set when Martinez and Munar earned a crucial break to take the opener.

In a roller-coaster second set, both the pairs pushed each other to the limit.

Martinez and Munar first cruised to a 5-3 lead and appeared poised to close out the match while serving for it.

However, Bopanna and Barrientos staged a spirited fightback, breaking their opponents' serve to level the score at 5-5.

The set ultimately went to a tie-break in which the Spaniards kept their composure, edging past the 14th seeds 7-5 to clinch the match.

 

The 44-year-old Indian had won the 2024 edition with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden. That historic victory made Bopanna, who was 43 at that time, the oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title.

However, the Bopanna-Ebden partnership concluded after the Turin ATP Finals in November last year leading to his new pairing with Barrientos.

Earlier, India's top ranked singles player Sumit Nagal also made a first-round exit, losing to world No.25 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in straight sets on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Novak Djokovic The GOAT?
Is Novak Djokovic The GOAT?
Sindhu Is Puma's Newest Star
Sindhu Is Puma's Newest Star
LA fires: How Osaka rescued daughter's birth records
LA fires: How Osaka rescued daughter's birth records
Tsitsipas SHOCKED! First major casualty of Aus Open
Tsitsipas SHOCKED! First major casualty of Aus Open
SEE: World Champ Gukesh Dance!
SEE: World Champ Gukesh Dance!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Celeb Babies: 6 Unique Names

webstory image 2

5 Interesting Pongal Rituals

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why Assam Is Awesome

VIDEOS

People create colourful rangolis outside homes in Trichy on occasion of Pongal0:41

People create colourful rangolis outside homes in Trichy...

TN: Jallikattu event begins in Madurai's Avaniyapuram1:07

TN: Jallikattu event begins in Madurai's Avaniyapuram

Devotees take holy dip in Ganga in Gangasagar on Makar Sankranti1:05

Devotees take holy dip in Ganga in Gangasagar on Makar...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD