Home  » Cricket » ODI Rankings: New high for Jemimah!

ODI Rankings: New high for Jemimah!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 14, 2025 16:08 IST

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her maiden ODI century in the 2nd match against Ireland in Rajkot, on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Riding on her maiden international century, Indian middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues climbed three spots to enter the top-20 in the ICC Women's ODI rankings released on Tuesday. 

Sitting at 19 on the list of batters, Jemimah now has 563 ranking points, ahead of New Zealand's Suzie Bates. 

Ending a seven-year wait, the 24-year-old struck her maiden ODI century -- 102 -- to power India to their highest ever total of 370 in the second women's ODI against Ireland in Rajkot on Sunday. India won the match by 116 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. 

 

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who is standing in for injured skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, stayed on the podium at third place with 723 ranking points. 

She is behind Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (733) and South African star batter Laura Wolvaardt, who retained her top spot with a career-high points tally of 773. 

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy was the big mover in the latest update, climbing to fifth with 678 points on the back of her 70 in their win over England in the women's Ashes series-opener. 

The top three ODI bowlers are involved in the ongoing Ashes series, with England's Sophie Ecclestone (779) clinging to the top spot. The 25-year-old snared six wickets across the first two One-Day matches in Australia.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
