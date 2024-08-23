News
Aus, Argentine clubs add foreign flavour to Bandodkar Memorial

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 23, 2024 11:13 IST
Bandodkar Memorial 

The Bhausaheb Bandodkar Memorial Trophy 2024 will kick-off at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Saturday August 24.

The eight-team competition will have two international invitees in Brisbane Roar FC and Defensa y Justicia vieing for the title.

Isuzu A-League side Brisbane Roar FC have been drawn into Group A alongside FC Goa, Dempo SC, and Sporting Clube de Goa while Argentina Primera División outfit CD Defensa y Justicia have been pooled with Indian Super League (ISL) sides Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC and I-League outfit Churchill Brothers and Sporting Clube de Goa in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will progress directly to the semi-finals before the final that will be played on September 6.

The first edition of the tournament was launched earlier this year in May, including the top three teams from the Goa Pro League, two outstation teams, and six other Goa Pro League teams. FC Goa beat Kerala Blasters in the final to clinch the trophy on home soil on penalties.

All matches of the Bhausaheb Bandodkar Memorial Trophy 2024 will be broadcast live on Sportscast India’s YouTube channel and live-streamed on FIFA+.

 

REDIFF SPORTS
