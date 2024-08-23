Former captain Gundogan back at Manchester City

IMAGE: Iikay Gundogan could be available for City's match against Ipswich Town on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manchester City/X

Ilkay Gundogan is back with Manchester City after the Premier League champions re-signed their former captain on Friday on a one-year contract, with the option to extend the contract to a further 12 months.

The 33-year-old German left City for Barcelona in 2023 on a free transfer after leading Pep Guardiola's team to the treble.

Gundogan could be available for Saturday's match against Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium.

"My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch," Gundogan said.

"I grew as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life. To have the opportunity to return here means so much."

Gundogan returns after winning 14 major trophies with City, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Although he had been under contract at Barcelona for two more years, he was told the club would not stand in his way if he wanted to leave.

"After just one year it's already time to say goodbye," Gundogan said in a social media post.

"I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it. I have given everything to fight for the team and the club the best possible way in a difficult season.

"Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad."

Gundogan made 51 appearances last season, helping Barca to a second-place finish in La Liga.

His return is welcome for City side who sold Argentina forward Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid and are without winger Oscar Bobb for up to four months after the Norwegian broke his leg in training.

Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 as Guardiola's first signing of his managerial tenure.

"Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep -- he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player," Gundogan said. "You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want. I cannot wait to work with him again.

"Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again."

Gundogan scored 60 goals in 304 appearances for Guardiola's side, netting twice in City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the 2023 FA Cup final, including the quickest in final history, inside 13 seconds.

Gundogan recently announced his retirement from international soccer after 82 appearances, captaining Germany at Euro 2024.

Liverpool's Slot not nervous ahead of Anfield debut

Arne Slot will make his first appearance at Anfield as Liverpool manager on Sunday when his team host Brentford, and one game into the Premier League campaign the Dutchman knows he still has plenty to learn about his players.

Liverpool kicked off the Slot era in style with a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town last weekend, their first competitive match without Juergen Klopp at the helm in nine years.

"I'm learning every day about the players as individuals and how they play together," Slot told reporters on Friday.

"I learnt last weekend how the players that didn't play on Saturday trained well on Sunday. They brought in a good training session. That will help them and us. I am still learning new things with the players. It is normal, I have only worked with them for three weeks."

The Dutchman has big shoes to fill in replacing the much-loved Klopp.

"I'm hoping the fans can be twice as loud as the Ipswich fans. I am not nervous at all, certainly not at this moment because I'm in the middle of preparation, prepare the team for Sunday and no nerves," Slot said.

"It wouldn't be a good thing if you have nerves. I trust what me and my staff do to prepare the team in the best possible way."

Slot is expecting a stiff challenge from Brentford, particularly after they signed Liverpool defenders Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho.

"I think they've brought in talented and good players. Both of them wanted to continue their journey of playing time, It was a good deal for us and Brentford," Slot said. "Hopefully, they don't do too well (against Liverpool).

"(Manager) Thomas Frank is doing a really good job. It's going to be a challenge for us."

Brentford kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal must be better against Villa

Arsenal have to step up against Aston Villa after losing both Premier League games against them last season, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal suffered a 2-0 home defeat by Villa in April and lost 1-0 loss away before finishing runners-up to champions Manchester City. Villa finished fourth last season under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

Arteta's team, who started the season with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, travel to Villa on Saturday.

"They scored and we didn't, it's very simple," Arteta told reporters of the two defeats by Villa last season.

"In two games, even though we had an enormous amount of chances to do that, and that was one of the big differences, one of the details we have analysed. We have to do better tomorrow."

Arteta praised the job Emery has done at Villa, who beat West Ham United 2-1 in their opening game of the campaign.

"They are a really good side, really well coached," the Spaniard said. "They dominate every aspect of the game. When you give them space to run they are phenomenal and when they have to find space they are able to do that. Set pieces as well."

Arsenal have signed Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori and Arteta said there could be more new arrivals, although he remained tight-lipped on the potential recruitment of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

"Anything can happen, both ways, and you have to be ready. Especially in the last week, you have to be alert and prepared because a lot of surprises can come for many different reasons," he added.

Asked if he was considering a move for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, Arteta said: "Raheem is someone I have really strong feelings about."

Arteta worked with Sterling when he was assistant coach at their former club Manchester City,

"My time with Raheem was exceptional. We built a really strong relationship together," he added.