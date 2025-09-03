HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yuki Bhambri creates history with US Open quarters berth

September 03, 2025 11:38 IST

Yuki Bhambri

IMAGE: Indian dreams alive as Yuki Bhambri storms into US Open quarters. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Yuki Bhambri reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, progressing to the last-eight of the US Open men's doubles competition with partner Michael Venus in New York.

The 14th seeded Indo-New Zealand combination knocked out fourth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 23 minutes.

They will next take on Croatia's Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, who are the 11th seeds in the draw.

In his injury-marred singles career, the 33-year-old Indian could never go beyond the first round but in doubles, he has been doing better.

 

He reached the third round of French Open and Wimbledon this year.

All Indians out of Junior US Open

Meanwhile, the promising Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi gave a scare to second seed Hannah Klugman of Britan before going down in the girls singles second round 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-3. She battled for two hours and two minutes.

Maaya had an opportunity to break Klugman when the British player was serving for the match but she found a way to survive, consistently attacking the backhand of the Indian.

Later, Maaya also bowed out of the doubles event along with partner Laima Cinalli, going down 2-6, 2-6 to fourth seeds Luna Vladson and Jeline Vandromme.

Hitesh Chauhan and Krish Tyagi also lost their respective boys doubles second round matches to exit the tournament.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
