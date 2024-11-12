News
Home  » Sports » ATP Finals: Rejuvenated Medvedev back on track!

ATP Finals: Rejuvenated Medvedev back on track!

November 12, 2024 21:53 IST
IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his match against Alex De Minaur. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

Daniil Medvedev might have to delay his holiday plans a while longer after rediscovering his spark to beat Australia's Alex de Minaur in straight sets at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.

 

The Russian world number four said he was ready to pack his bags after losing his opening group match to American Taylor Fritz on Sunday, but the 2020 champion produced a serving masterclass to overpower De Minaur 6-2 6-4.

Defeat for debutant De Minaur means he has no realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals but for Medvedev he will enter his last match against top seed Jannik Sinner with hope.

Medvedev's tennis and attitude on Tuesday was in stark contrast to Sunday when he looked distracted and disinterested and earned a penalty point for smashing a courtside microphone.

This time he was fully focussed on the job in hand as he made only 10 unforced errors and conceded only nine points on his serve as he extended his record over De Minaur to 7-3.

"The last match I felt too tired mentally to fight the way I usually do," Medvedev said in a courtside interview.

"So during the match when it doesn't go your way you get frustrated and stuff like that. So I went in to this match thinking if I lose I go home Thursday for sure, good feeling, if I win I still have the chance, also a good feeling.

"I just wanted to hit some shots and it worked well."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
