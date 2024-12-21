News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Asian Youth C'ships: Lifters Koyel, Nilam bag silver

Asian Youth C'ships: Lifters Koyel, Nilam bag silver

Source: PTI
December 21, 2024 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

L Nilam Devi lifted 86 in snatch and 104kg in clean & jerk for an overall 190kg,

IMAGE: L Nilam Devi lifted 86 in snatch and 104kg in clean & jerk for an overall 190kg. Photograph: Screengrab/X

India's Koyel Bar and L. Nilam Devi won silver medals in the 55kg Youth and Junior categories to take the country's tally to six in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha on Saturday.

Koyel heaved 79kg in snatch and 103kg in clean & jerk for an aggregate lift of 182kg for her silver, while Nilam lifted 86 in snatch and 104kg in clean & jerk for an overall 190kg, which won her a silver in the junior category.

 

With this, India's medal tally in the continental event swelled to six.

On Friday, India's Jyoshna Sabar had created a youth Asian record for total lift on her way to winning the gold medal in the 40kg weight category.

Jyoshna had won the top prize in the 40kg youth girls category by heaving 135kg (60kg snatch + 75kg clean and jerk).

Payal too had claimed a gold medal, in the youth girls 45kg section with a total lift of 155kg (70 snatch + 85 clean and jerk).

Another Indian athlete named Payal had won bronze in junior girls 45kg competition, while Babulal Hembrom had ended third in the 49kg youth boys section after lifting 197 (88 snatch + 109 clean and jerk).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Unsold in IPL, Punjab's Anmolpreet makes history
Unsold in IPL, Punjab's Anmolpreet makes history
EPL PIX: Villa hand sorry City another loss
EPL PIX: Villa hand sorry City another loss
PKL: Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants play out a tie
PKL: Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants play out a tie
Injury scare for Rahul
Injury scare for Rahul
Key decisions taken at the 55th GST Council meet
Key decisions taken at the 55th GST Council meet
PKL: Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants play out a tie
PKL: Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants play out a tie
Maha portfolio: Fadnavis gets Home, Ajit, Shinde get...
Maha portfolio: Fadnavis gets Home, Ajit, Shinde get...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Injury scare for Rahul
Injury scare for Rahul
ISL: Mumbai jump to 4th spot; East Bengal win
ISL: Mumbai jump to 4th spot; East Bengal win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances