News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Relay C'ships: Indian 4x400m teams bag silver

Asian Relay C'ships: Indian 4x400m teams bag silver

Source: PTI
May 21, 2024 20:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The women's team of Vithya Ramraj, M R Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3 minutes 33.55 seconds to finish behind Vietnam (3:30.81) in the women's 4x400m relay final,

IMAGE: The women's team of Vithya Ramraj, M R Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3 minutes 33.55 seconds to finish behind Vietnam (3:30.81) in the women's 4x400m relay final.Photograph: Kind courtesy India All Sports/X

Fielding under-strength teams after having qualified for the Paris Olympics, both the men's and women's 4x400m quartets finished second at the inaugural Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The women's team of Vithya Ramraj, M R Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3 minutes 33.55 seconds to finish behind Vietnam (3:30.81) in the women's 4x400m relay final, which was conducted amid thundershowers at the Suphachalasai National Stadium. Japan won the bronze medal with 3:35.45.

 

Vietnam runners were ahead all through the race.

Vithya and Prachi were not part of the Indian quartet that clocked 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds to book a Paris Olympics quota during the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas earlier this month.

Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan had teamed up with Poovamma and Rupal on that occasion.

The men's quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Santosh Kumar, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Arokia Rajiv also failed to stand on top of the podium as they clocked 3:05.76 to finish second behind Sri Lanka (3:04.48). Vietnam was third with 3:07.37.

The Sri Lankan team was ahead after the first leg but Santosh put India in the lead in the second. Chacko kept India in the lead after the third leg but Sri Lanka's anchor runner Hewa Kalinga Kumarge overtook Arokia at the final stretch.

Santosh and Chacko were not part of the Indian quartet that clocked 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds to book a Paris Olympics quota during the World Athletics Relays in Bahamas earlier this month.

Muhammed Ajmal and Amoj Jacob had teamed up with Muhammed Anas Yahiya and Arokia Rajiv on that occasion.

Muhammed Ajmal and Amoj Jacob had teamed up with Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan for the mixed 4x400m race on Monday as India was aiming to enter the Paris Olympics bracket in that event. The quartet was the first choice members of the mixed 4x400m team and they were thus not fielded on Tuesday in the men's and women's relays.

On Monday, the Indian mixed 4x400 relay team set a national record while winning the gold medal but missed the target of entering the Paris Olympics qualification bracket.

The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes 14.12 seconds to win the race. The earlier national record of 3:14.34 was clocked by the Indian team while winning silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Monday's timing would put the Indian mixed 4x400m team at the 21st place -- from earlier 23rd -- in the Road to Paris list of World Athletics while the aim was to be either in the 15th or 16th spot.

India, thus, is in a difficult position to make the Olympics cut as only sixteen teams will compete in the mixed 4x400m relay event in Paris.

India's target on Monday was to at least better 3:13.56 and sit at the 16th spot, but the country failed to do so.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nadal back to happy hunting ground for last dance
Nadal back to happy hunting ground for last dance
Para Worlds: Sumit Antil wins F64 javelin gold
Para Worlds: Sumit Antil wins F64 javelin gold
Court frames charges against ex-WFI boss Brij Bhushan
Court frames charges against ex-WFI boss Brij Bhushan
Qualifier 1 PIX: Starc stars as KKR restrict SRH to159
Qualifier 1 PIX: Starc stars as KKR restrict SRH to159
Excise scam: Jolt to Sisodia as HC rejects bail pleas
Excise scam: Jolt to Sisodia as HC rejects bail pleas
Ronaldo, Pepe to help fuel Portugal's Euro dream
Ronaldo, Pepe to help fuel Portugal's Euro dream
Severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight, 1 dead
Severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight, 1 dead

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

No Rashford in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad

No Rashford in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad

Australia name Fraser-McGurk among T20 WC reserves

Australia name Fraser-McGurk among T20 WC reserves

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances